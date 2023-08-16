Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Thursday's MLB games

The Royals and Cardinals have gone to closer-by-committees, making it tough to extract fantasy value from either bullpen. (1:55)

What you need to know for Thursday's MLB games

By Mike Sheets

Thursday's abbreviated six-game slate doesn't present us with an overwhelming number of streaming choices, but Jose Quintana (5% rostered in ESPN leagues) is one of the names that stands out. While a matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals, who are above average against lefties, isn't particularly friendly, Quintana has pitched well since making his 2023 debut in mid-July. The veteran southpaw holds a 3.03 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP in five outings, with four consecutive quality starts, including six innings of one-run ball against baseball's top offense, the Atlanta Braves, his last time out.

Fellow left-hander Tarik Skubal has also made a strong impression since returning from the IL. His 4.18 ERA across seven starts isn't particularly impressive, but his 2.70 xERA and 2.91 xFIP suggest that he deserves much better. After averaging 94.4 mph on his heater in 2022, he is averaging 96 mph this season, which has led to a career-high 27.7 K%. His 4.6 BB% is a career-best, too. Against a Cleveland Guardians lineup that's been the worst in the AL this season versus left-handed pitching (79 wRC+), Skubal is an easy streaming option on a day when pickings are slim.

Chris Sale (74%) is available in only about a quarter of ESPN leagues, but it's worth noting how good he looked in his first start off the IL last week. Although he surrendered a pair of runs to the Detroit Tigers in 4⅔ frames, he racked up seven strikeouts and no walks. He should have a longer leash on Thursday against a below-average Washington Nationals lineup that's hit the fewest home runs in the NL this season.

It feels like only a matter of time before the Cardinals are forced to remove Adam Wainwright from the rotation, but he's getting at least one more start on Thursday against the New York Mets. It's been a sad run for the veteran righty, who has been tagged for a 14.87 ERA over his past seven outings, including 15 earned runs allowed in his last two starts (four innings). With Wainwright against the ropes, Jeff McNeil (67%), Francisco Alvarez (29%), and Daniel Vogelbach (1%) are all in play as streamers.

After an extended rough patch in May and June that saw James Outman (27%) hit a combined .192/.277/.274, the 26-year-old has quietly bounced back to fantasy relevance, batting .317/.454/.500 with five dingers and six stolen bases over his past 34 games. During that stretch, he's been a top-30 fantasy outfielder, according to the ESPN Player Rater. Outman draws the platoon advantage on Thursday and is a worthy pickup for the stretch run.

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday

Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Thursday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing and lots more.

