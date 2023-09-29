Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Saturday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. Game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
What you need to know for Saturday's MLB games
By Mike Sheets
As we enter the final weekend of the regular season, Cristopher Sanchez (15% rostered in ESPN leagues) stands out as one of the day's top streamers in a road matchup against the New York Mets. The owner of a 3.52 ERA over his last eight starts with more than a K per inning, Sanchez has notched double-digit strikeouts in two of his last three outings, including a matchup against these same Mets his last time out. The Mets have been below average versus southpaws this year, and we should see Sanchez exploit them once again on Saturday.
Since coming off the injured list in mid-August, Michael Wacha (55%) has been a solid addition to the San Diego Padres' rotation. Take out a seven-run blowup against the Los Angeles Dodgers (a start where most fantasy managers would have benched him anyway), and he has a 3.34 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 27 2/3 frames. Wacha also lasted seven innings in his most recent start, which was the first time since May that he pitched seven stanzas. A Chicago White Sox lineup that ranks dead last in September with a 68 wRC+ doesn't pose much of a threat this weekend.
Mike Clevinger (32%) will take the mound for the White Sox on Saturday against Wacha and the Padres. The right-hander has righted the ship since a blowup outing in early September, hurling four straight quality starts with a 1.61 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, and 21 Ks against zero strikeouts. The Padres offense has been hot in September (124 wRC+), but they'll likely be eliminated from the playoffs by the time this game rolls around, so maybe we'll see a lineup that's missing some starters.
The St. Louis Cardinals will send rookie Drew Rom to the mound against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, and the lefty has not looked sharp since arriving in the majors, getting tagged for a 7.98 ERA and 2.05 WHIP across seven starts. In those seven outings, he's made it out of the fifth inning only twice, allowing a .339/.400/.571 slash line to righty batters. Jonathan India (62%), Christian Encarnacion-Strand (14%), Tyler Stephenson (36%), and Noelvi Marte (3%) all get the platoon edge in this prime weekend matchup.
Joan Adon is ranked as one of the lowest-ranked pitchers on the slate, and that should come as no surprise given the 6.87 ERA he's posted over his last eight starts. A matchup against the Atlanta Braves doesn't figure to improve that mark. While the big names in the Braves' lineup are already rostered, Marcell Ozuna (79%), Eddie Rosario (13%), Orlando Arcia (31%) are still available in some leagues as streamers.
Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Saturday
Willi Castro (MIN, RF -- 8%) at Karl Kauffmann
Matt Wallner (MIN, RF -- 2%) at Kauffmann
Edouard Julien (MIN, 2B -- 4%) at Kauffmann
Alex Kirilloff (MIN, LF -- 3%) at Kauffmann
Donovan Solano (MIN, 1B -- 1%) at Kauffmann
Giancarlo Stanton (NYY, RF -- 43%) at Jordan Lyles
Trevor Larnach (MIN, LF -- 0%) at Kauffmann
Charlie Blackmon (COL, RF -- 19%) vs. Joe Ryan
Michael A. Taylor (MIN, CF -- 1%) at Kauffmann
Nolan Jones (COL, RF -- 42%) vs. Ryan
Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Saturday
Lane Thomas (WSH, LF -- 58%) at Spencer Strider
Dansby Swanson (CHC, SS -- 87%) at Freddy Peralta
Adolis Garcia (TEX, RF -- 95%) at Luis Castillo
Jonah Heim (TEX, C -- 79%) at Castillo
Seiya Suzuki (CHC, RF -- 71%) at Peralta
Elly De La Cruz (CIN, SS -- 74%) at Drew Rom
Teoscar Hernandez (SEA, RF -- 64%) vs. Gray
Nathaniel Lowe (TEX, 1B -- 86%) at Castillo
Whit Merrifield (TOR, 2B -- 51%) vs. Zack Littell