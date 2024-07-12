Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Saturday: Look to the Cardinals

Open Extended Reactions

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication

Let's Play Two!

Somewhere, Ernie Banks is smiling. On Saturday, the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals hook up for a pair in Busch Stadium. The NL Central foes will play a day-night doubleheader on the penultimate slate before the All-Star break.

Doubleheaders are a boon to fantasy managers since statistics from both games count in the standings, giving some batters an extra game and relievers an additional opportunity for a hold, save or perhaps a win. Of course, team managers took a zero for all Cardinals and Cubs players in their active lineup on May 25 when their game was postponed.

While doubleheaders can often benefit a fantasy team, they can also present a conundrum since it isn't assured a player will appear in both ends. Complicating matters is the two clubs wrap up their series in a matinee on Sunday, and even though the All-Star break commences on Monday, managers may shy away from playing their regulars in the nightcap.

Another twist to this twin bill is the Cardinals played a doubleheader on Tuesday, so even with an off day on Thursday, their bullpen has been busy. This could give an edge to Cubs batters.

The best way to figure out which players have a chance to play both games is using the starters in the first game. Both teams are slated to send a pair of right-handers to the hill, putting the spotlight on the left-handed batters, especially those in a platoon.

For the Cubs, 1B Michael Busch (23.6% rostered in ESPN leagues) and OF Pete-Crow Armstrong (2.0% rostered) are the likeliest candidates to play both games. Busch has handled southpaws better than righties, but small sample splits are best ignored. He carries an eight-game hitting streak into Friday's action, over which time he has batted .424/.472/.758. Crow-Armstrong is an elite defender who is still trying to figure things out in the batter's box. Even so, he hasn't been caught in 16 attempted steals, so he's an intriguing pickup in category leagues for those needing a boost in stolen bases.

The Cardinals have several lefty swingers to consider, starting with OF Alec Burleson (40.7% rostered), who played in both games of Tuesday's doubleheader. Burleson has been batting second with a righty on the hill, in large part because of a .321/.360/.542 line with the platoon edge. Joining Burleson as targets are Brendan Donovan (45.2% rostered), Nolan Gorman (16.5% rostered) and Lars Nootbaar (14.0% rostered).

All four starting pitchers pass the streaming filter with under 50% rostership. Lance Lynn (33.2% rostered) is the highest ranked of the quartet. He'll get the nod for the Cardinals in Game 1. Lynn's primary issue is allowing homers, but the Cubs sport the eighth-lowest strikeout rate in MLB with a righty on the hill.

Everything else you need to know for Saturday

Saturday's action commences at 1:10 p.m. ET with the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Detroit Tigers. A pair of rookies will take the hill with Justin Wrobleski (0.5% rostered) getting the call for the visitors agianst Keider Montero . Montero has posted two straight quality starts, but he's a risk facing the potent Dodgers' lineup. Wrobleski will be making his second major league career start. The 23-year-old southpaw yielded four runs in five frames to the Milwaukee Brewers in his debut. He should fare better this time facing a Tigers lineup with the fifth-lowest wOBA versus left-handers.

The top-ranked streamer is also the top overall hurler on a slate devoid of any aces. The New York Mets will send SP Christian Scott to the hill in Queens to take on the Colorado Rockies. The visiting batters will experience the biggest drop in hitting venues since Coors Field is the best place for bats while Citi Field is the worst. Not to mention, the Rockies tote the third-lowest wOBA and third-highest strikeout rate on the road versus right-handers. Scott has tossed a pair of 5 2/3 innings since being recalled, surrendering a total of six runs with just five strikeouts. However, this is the ideal matchup to send him into the break on a high note.

Cleveland Guardians SP Gavin Williams (16.7% rostered) will make his third start of the season on Saturday. He was sidelined for most of the first half with an elbow injury he suffered in the spring when working with a weighted ball. Williams struggled in his debut, then rebounded last time against the Tigers, tossing 5 1/3 scoreless frames, fanning five with just one walk. Next up is a road date with the Tampa Bay Rays. Williams enjoys a favorable matchup against a lineup with the fifth lowest wOBA and ninth highest strikeout rate facing righties.

Cincinnati Reds SP Andrew Abbott (35.2% rostered) has been on a roll and should stay that way as he heads into the break. Abbott draws a Miami Marlins lineup with the worst wOBA facing lefties in all of MLB. The southpaw has been better at home over the first half, so even though the tilt is in the Great American Ballpark, Abbott is one of the top streaming candidates on the Saturday ledger.

It's not too late to start a free fantasy baseball league. Leagues drafted this week will start scoring fresh the following Monday. Come and join the fun!

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday

Reliever report

To get the latest information on each team's bullpen hierarchy, as well as which pitchers might be facing a bit of fatigue and who might be the most likely suspects to vulture a save or pick up a surprise hold in their stead, check out the latest Closer Chart, which will be updated every morning.

Hitting report

Plan ahead in fantasy baseball with help from our Forecaster projections. Each day, we will provide an updated preview of the next 10 days for every team, projecting the matchup quality for hitters (overall and by handedness) as well as for base stealers.

Best Sub-50% rostered hitters for Saturday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst Over-50% rostered hitters for Saturday