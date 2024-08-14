Open Extended Reactions

Woo boosting Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are clawing back and forth with the Houston Astros for the top spot in the AL West, and they have been forced to rely almost entirely on their pitching staff to carry them. While the M's have scored just 477 runs this year (the fourth-fewest in baseball), they currently lead baseball in both ERA (3.42) and WHIP (1.09) by a wide margin. Next up is the Philadelphia Phillies at 3.72 and 1.20, respectively.

Bryan Woo (rostered in 52% of ESPN leagues) has done his part in lowering the Mariners' team ratios, as he sports a 2.27 ERA and 0.88 WHIP across 13 starts. What has held Woo back this year is multiple injuries that have limited his innings. He missed time in April and May with elbow and forearm problems, and a hamstring injury forced him to miss time in June and July.

The good news is that it appears we're finally getting a glimpse of Woo at full strength. Prior to August, Woo had reached 80 pitches just once all year, and that was more than two months ago. In his last two starts, however, he has averaged 90 pitches, pitching into the seventh inning in both outings for the first time all season.

Now fully healthy, Woo has a chance to be a real fantasy asset down the stretch, and that includes Wednesday's road outing versus the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers rank bottom-five in MLB in wRC+ (90) against right-handed pitching this season, including a 23.9% K% that ranks them bottom-10. Fire up Woo as a streaming option and consider giving him a permanent spot on your roster.

Everything else you need to know for Wednesday

At this point in the season, it can be easy for a player's performance to slip through the cracks. Back in March, the Jackson Chourio hype was through the roof. However, a couple of uninspiring months eventually led to his rostered percentage dipping below 50%. Fast forward to August, and the 20-year-old has been raking for multiple months, and much of the fantasy community hasn't caught on. Dating back to June 1, Chourio is batting .318/.365/.513 with nine homers and nine steals, elevating himself to the 18th-best outfielder on the Player Rater. Looking at just the last month, he is the No. 9 fantasy outfielder and a top-20 overall hitter. There's no reason he should still be available in 60% of ESPN leagues.

Tyler Anderson (39% rostered) doesn't grade out very well in the rankings below, but I still like him as a streamer against the Toronto Blue Jays. He boasts a 2.87 ERA over his last six starts with a surprising 10.0 K/9 rate during that stretch, which includes a pair of 10-strikeout performances. Meanwhile, the Jays have not fared well against left-handed pitching in 2024, ranking 24th in baseball with a 91 wRC+.

Since returning from the injured list in late July, Robbie Ray (42%) has looked good for the San Francisco Giants. His average fastball velocity (94.2 mph) is at its highest since 2021, and he's surrendered two or fewer runs with 7+ Ks in three of his four starts. Although a home matchup against the Atlanta Braves isn't a great spot for the veteran lefty, it's worth noting that Atlanta's offense has been below average away from home this season (95 wRC+), and Oracle Park is one of the most pitcher-friendly venues in the game.

David Peterson (7%) holds a 3.00 ERA over his last nine starts and makes for a decent streaming option on Wednesday, but I actually like Oakland's bats in this spot. The A's offense has quietly been one of the best in baseball over the last month, putting up a 129 wRC+ that ranks fifth-best. Brent Rooker (87%) is already widely rostered, but Shea Langeliers (16%), Zack Gelof (11%) and Miguel Andujar (5%) will all have the platoon advantage here. Lawrence Butler (24%) won't have the platoon edge, but he's been the hottest hitter of the group, batting .325/.367/.602 in the second half.

