Fantasy baseball Sunday pitching tips: Red-hot Manaea leads streamers

Streaking Manaea faces White Sox
Over the last month, Logan Webb has been the top starter in fantasy baseball, according to the ESPN Player Rater. Surprisingly, coming in at No. 2 on that list is Sean Manaea, who is barely rostered in half of ESPN leagues. The lefty owns a 3.51 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 26 starts in 2024, with a 9.3 K/9 rate. He's been even better lately, though, and some of that credit goes to Atlanta Braves starter Chris Sale.
According to a recent story by Tim Britton from The Athletic, Manaea watched Sale pitch against the Mets on July 25 and ended up tweaking some of his mechanics to mirror the Braves' lefty. Most notably, Manaea dropped his release point, making his delivery "quicker and more deceptive." Manaea also refined his repertoire, relying more on his two- and four-seam fastballs and sweeper while reintroducing a changeup.
Since July 25, Manaea has posted a 2.87 ERA and 0.82 WHIP in six starts. Most impressively, he's notched double-digit strikeouts in three of those outings, totaling 48 Ks in 37⅔ innings (11.5 K/9). Before witnessing Sale's outing, Manaea's K/9 rate was 8.6.
This Sunday, Manaea couldn't ask for a better matchup, as he's set to face the lowly Chicago White Sox. The Pale Hose have the worst offense in baseball, and it's not close. Their 74 wRC+ ranks dead last in MLB, and they've been significantly worse in the second half, with a wRC+ 66. Next lowest are the Los Angeles Angels at 83. Streaming plays don't get any easier than this. Grab Manaea for Sunday's start and consider keeping him around for the season's final month.
What you may have missed on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays 1B Yandy Diaz missed yesterday's game due to left knee patellar tendinitis, initially experienced on Friday. Diaz reports that the pain is lessening, though he may not play today. Diaz's absence isn't expected to be long. With Diaz out, Brandon Lowe shifted from second base to first, with Christopher Morel and Jonathan Aranda likely sharing the keystone and DH slots.
An already depleted Rays bullpen lost another arm with Colin Poche getting placed on the 15-day IL as a result of left shoulder inflammation. With Pete Fairbanks likely out for most of the final month of the season, Manuel Rodriguez is the favorite to close. Hunter Bigge and Cole Sulser were both recalled, fortifying middle relief and setup.
A lingering elbow issue cost Houston Astros 3B Alex Bregman another game as he sat out for the second consecutive day. Bregman had missed five games earlier in August due to soreness. He is considered to be day-to-day, with Mauricio Dubon at the ready whenever Bregman can't take the field.
Manager Joe Espada also reported that OF Kyle Tucker is eyeing a return to action when the club returns home -- perhaps as early as September 6. Tucker has been taking live batting practice and is running the bases.
The Kansas City Royals were busy yesterday, claiming Tommy Pham off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals, Robbie Grossman from the Texas Rangers, and acquiring Yuli Gurriel from Atlanta in a minor-league trade. Pham is the most fantasy relevant of this trio as he's slated to see regular action in right field. Grossman will serve as outfield depth. The club needs a boost with 1B Vinnie Pasquantino now out for the season and OF Hunter Renfroe on the 10-day IL due to a right hamstring sprain. Regular C Salvador Perez has been playing a lot of first base with Freddy Fermin seeing extra time behind the plate.
Baltimore Orioles SP Dean Kremer completed 3 1/3 innings before he was hit on the right wrist by a comebacker, courtesy of Colorado Rockies OF Jordan Beck. Kremer had been ineffective prior to the injury, allowing four runs on six hits. His status for his next start is unclear. The Orioles rotation will enjoy a needed boost today with the return of Zach Eflin. Starting in Coors Field isn't a fantasy-friendly spot, but Eflin being back in the rotation is a good thing as the Orioles and New York Yankees will likely tangle all month for AL East supremacy.
The Orioles also lost 3B Ramon Urias yesterday after Rockies SS Ezequiel Tovar slid into Urias' foot while the third baseman was covering the bag in the eighth. Urias was seen on crutches after the game and is slated for testing today.
Minnesota Twins OF Manuel Margot underwent an MRI for his sore groin yesterday, with the likelihood he'll require a stint on the IL. Margot has been filling in for OF Byron Buxton, himself nursing a sore hip. Buxton is eligible to return tomorrow, but he may not be ready. With SS Brooks Lee also on the IL, Willi Castro isn't available to help in center field, leaving Austin Martin to serve as the team's primary center fielder. With rosters now able to expand, the Twins could well summon reinforcements.
Everything else you need to know for Sunday
Another undervalued fantasy starter, Spencer Schwellenbach (52% rostered in ESPN leagues) owns a 2.60 ERA and 0.94 WHIP over his past nine starts. During that stretch, he's fanned 70 batters in 55⅓ frames, translating to an impressive 11.4 K/9 rate. He's struck out seven or more batters in seven straight turns, and the last time he allowed more than three earned runs in a start was back in June. The Philadelphia Phillies are a tough opponent, but Schwellenbach has proved he's up to the task. He has already faced the Phillies twice this season, holding them to three runs over 12⅔ innings while recording 15 strikeouts.
Across 20 starts this season, Ryan Pepiot (50%) has delivered a 3.61 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 9.5 K/9 rate. He's been particularly effective in his past eight starts, allowing two or fewer earned runs in each outing, resulting in a stellar 2.16 ERA during that stretch. There's little reason Pepiot should still be available in half of ESPN leagues, yet here we are. While Sunday's matchup against the San Diego Padres may not be ideal, it shouldn't be a deterrent. Pepiot is worth streaming consideration.
Tobias Myers (19%) is also in the streaming discussion for his upcoming matchup against the Cincinnati Reds, who rank 24th in baseball with a 93 wRC+ since the All-Star break. The Brewers right-hander doesn't post high strikeout totals, but he's been remarkably consistent. He has limited opposing teams to three or fewer earned runs in 13 of his past 14 starts, including his past eight outings. During that 14-start span, Myers' ERA is 2.20.
Consistent catcher production can be hard to find, but that's exactly what Tyler Stephenson (45%) has been providing lately. The No. 1 catcher in fantasy over the last month, the Reds backstop boasts a .351/.422/.639 slash line over his past 26 games with seven homers, 20 RBIs, and 22 runs scored. The odds are that you could use an upgrade at the catcher position, and Stephenson is it.
Betting tip of the day: On Sunday, I'm taking Manaea over 6.5 strikeouts (-110). The Mets lefty has averaged eight strikeouts per start over his last six outings. Plus, the White Sox are the worst team in baseball against left-handed pitching, striking out 24.3% of the time.
Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday
Reliever report
Hitting report
Best Sub-50% rostered hitters for Sunday
Eloy Jimenez (BAL, DH -- 21%) at Cal Quantrill
Ryan O'Hearn (BAL, 1B -- 35%) at Quantrill
Colton Cowser (BAL, RF -- 26%) at Quantrill
Ezequiel Tovar (COL, SS -- 27%) vs. Zach Eflin
Giancarlo Stanton (NYY, RF -- 30%) vs. Miles Mikolas
Kerry Carpenter (DET, RF -- 12%) vs. Cooper Criswell
Jonathan India (CIN, 2B -- 28%) vs. Tobias Myers
Tyler Stephenson (CIN, C -- 46%) vs. Myers
Tyler O'Neill (BOS, LF -- 41%) at Ty Madden
Parker Meadows (DET, CF -- 4%) vs. Criswell
Worst Over-50% rostered hitters for Sunday
Maikel Garcia (KC, 3B -- 68%) at Ronel Blanco
Brandon Nimmo (NYM, CF -- 86%) at Garrett Crochet
Xander Bogaerts (SD, SS -- 77%) at Ryan Pepiot
Jurickson Profar (SD, LF -- 96%) at Pepiot
J.T. Realmuto (PHI, C -- 82%) vs. Spencer Schwellenbach
Jackson Merrill (SD, SS -- 86%) at Pepiot
Jake Cronenworth (SD, 1B -- 87%) at Pepiot
Jeremy Pena (HOU, SS -- 53%) vs. Alec Marsh
Anthony Volpe (NYY, SS -- 72%) vs. Mikolas
THE BAT X's Best Stacks for Sunday
New York Yankees vs. Mikolas
Boston Red Sox at Madden