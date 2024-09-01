Fantasy baseball Sunday pitching tips: Red-hot Manaea leads streamers

Open Extended Reactions

Streaking Manaea faces White Sox

Over the last month, Logan Webb has been the top starter in fantasy baseball, according to the ESPN Player Rater. Surprisingly, coming in at No. 2 on that list is Sean Manaea, who is barely rostered in half of ESPN leagues. The lefty owns a 3.51 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 26 starts in 2024, with a 9.3 K/9 rate. He's been even better lately, though, and some of that credit goes to Atlanta Braves starter Chris Sale.

According to a recent story by Tim Britton from The Athletic, Manaea watched Sale pitch against the Mets on July 25 and ended up tweaking some of his mechanics to mirror the Braves' lefty. Most notably, Manaea dropped his release point, making his delivery "quicker and more deceptive." Manaea also refined his repertoire, relying more on his two- and four-seam fastballs and sweeper while reintroducing a changeup.

Since July 25, Manaea has posted a 2.87 ERA and 0.82 WHIP in six starts. Most impressively, he's notched double-digit strikeouts in three of those outings, totaling 48 Ks in 37⅔ innings (11.5 K/9). Before witnessing Sale's outing, Manaea's K/9 rate was 8.6.

This Sunday, Manaea couldn't ask for a better matchup, as he's set to face the lowly Chicago White Sox. The Pale Hose have the worst offense in baseball, and it's not close. Their 74 wRC+ ranks dead last in MLB, and they've been significantly worse in the second half, with a wRC+ 66. Next lowest are the Los Angeles Angels at 83. Streaming plays don't get any easier than this. Grab Manaea for Sunday's start and consider keeping him around for the season's final month.

What you may have missed on Saturday

By Todd Zola

Everything else you need to know for Sunday

Another undervalued fantasy starter, Spencer Schwellenbach (52% rostered in ESPN leagues) owns a 2.60 ERA and 0.94 WHIP over his past nine starts. During that stretch, he's fanned 70 batters in 55⅓ frames, translating to an impressive 11.4 K/9 rate. He's struck out seven or more batters in seven straight turns, and the last time he allowed more than three earned runs in a start was back in June. The Philadelphia Phillies are a tough opponent, but Schwellenbach has proved he's up to the task. He has already faced the Phillies twice this season, holding them to three runs over 12⅔ innings while recording 15 strikeouts.

Across 20 starts this season, Ryan Pepiot (50%) has delivered a 3.61 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 9.5 K/9 rate. He's been particularly effective in his past eight starts, allowing two or fewer earned runs in each outing, resulting in a stellar 2.16 ERA during that stretch. There's little reason Pepiot should still be available in half of ESPN leagues, yet here we are. While Sunday's matchup against the San Diego Padres may not be ideal, it shouldn't be a deterrent. Pepiot is worth streaming consideration.

Tobias Myers (19%) is also in the streaming discussion for his upcoming matchup against the Cincinnati Reds, who rank 24th in baseball with a 93 wRC+ since the All-Star break. The Brewers right-hander doesn't post high strikeout totals, but he's been remarkably consistent. He has limited opposing teams to three or fewer earned runs in 13 of his past 14 starts, including his past eight outings. During that 14-start span, Myers' ERA is 2.20.

Consistent catcher production can be hard to find, but that's exactly what Tyler Stephenson (45%) has been providing lately. The No. 1 catcher in fantasy over the last month, the Reds backstop boasts a .351/.422/.639 slash line over his past 26 games with seven homers, 20 RBIs, and 22 runs scored. The odds are that you could use an upgrade at the catcher position, and Stephenson is it.

Betting tip of the day: On Sunday, I'm taking Manaea over 6.5 strikeouts (-110). The Mets lefty has averaged eight strikeouts per start over his last six outings. Plus, the White Sox are the worst team in baseball against left-handed pitching, striking out 24.3% of the time.

