Add Arrighetti in every league

Over the last month, the Houston Astros, who currently hold a six-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the AL West, have two starting pitchers who rank in the top-10 on the ESPN Player Rater. The first is Framber Valdez, who is rostered in nearly 100% of ESPN leagues. The second is Spencer Arrighetti, who is on just 31% of ESPN rosters -- a glaring oversight by fantasy managers.

Arrighetti has been nothing short of dominant lately. He holds a 2.77 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across his last nine starts, with 71 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings (11.6 K/9). That includes three double-digit K performances in his last five outings. In fact, since Arrighetti registered his first 10-strikeout effort of the year on June 26, he ranks fourth in MLB with 86 strikeouts.

On Wednesday, Arrighetti faces a Cincinnati Reds lineup that's struggled since the All-Star break, posting a 92 wRC+ and 24.2% K rate. The right-hander has delivered quality starts against multiple strong offenses lately -- Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies -- making this favorable matchup a breath of fresh air.

If Arrighetti is still on the waiver wire in your league, don't leave him there.

Everything else you need to know for Wednesday

Streaming pitchers is sometimes as simple as finding the hurler slated to face the Chicago White Sox, and that's exactly the opportunity that Albert Suarez (13% rostered in ESPN leagues) will have on Wednesday. Since the All-Star break, the White Sox have been the worst offense in baseball, posting an abysmal 64 wRC+ and a 25% strikeout rate. For his part, Suarez has stepped up his game over his last five starts, registering a 1.19 ERA and 0.96 WHIP during that span. That impressive stretch included matchups against the Red Sox and Astros, as well as an outing at Coors Field.

JP Sears (24%) has shined at times this season, but consistency has been a problem. Just looking at the last two months, he had seven starts in which he allowed two or fewer earned runs. Unfortunately, he also had two outings where he was tagged for at least seven runs. The good thing about streaming is that you get to pick your spots, and Wednesday's start against the Seattle Mariners is a good time to trust the Oakland left-hander. The Mariners have been below average versus left-handed pitching this season (94 wRC+), while their 26.7% strikeout rate is third-worst in baseball.

Judging by his 5% rostered percentage, Porter Hodge has completely flown under the radar despite his emergence as the Cubs' top reliever. The 23-year-old right-hander owns a pristine 1.80 ERA and 0.91 WHIP with 45 Ks across 35 innings, notching nine holds and three saves. Hodges makes for an easy pickup if you're searching for saves, holds, or even just quality ratios to slide into your lineup when you have an open roster spot.

It's been rough sledding lately for rookie Jonathan Cannon, who was hammered for a 6.31 ERA in August. Let's take advantage of the rookie's struggles on Wednesday by streaming Orioles bats. Cedric Mullins (52%), Jackson Holliday (46%), Ryan O'Hearn (35%), and Colton Cowser (26%) are all widely available plays with the platoon edge in this prime matchup.

It looks like Yu Darvish will return from the injured list and start on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers. He has been sidelined since May 29 with a groin injury. After throwing 66 pitches in his last rehab outing, Darvish should be on track for 75-80 pitches in this one. He doesn't necessarily profile as a streaming option after such a long layoff, but he could certainly provide some value down the stretch, if healthy. Prior to the injury, the veteran right-hander posted a 3.20 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 11 starts.

Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday

