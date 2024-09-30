Fantasy baseball: Which hitters are the MVPs and LVPs of 2024?

Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy baseball managers loved what the top tier and "Big 5" of Los Angeles Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani, the New York Yankees OF duo of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, Kansas City Royals SS Bobby Witt Jr., and Cleveland Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez achieved this season. Then again, these excellent performances were expected. These fellows were among the top picks in most ESPN average live drafts ... and they played like it. Kudos to them all. After all, not all early picks aided fantasy managers this season.

However, a large differentiator in fantasy baseball is when a late-round pick, or someone who is added to rosters after the draft and during the season as a free agent, delivers statistics mirroring those expected from top options. That's where the real, unexpected value often lies, and it's how we evaluate the real fantasy MVP options.

Sure, we could give the honors to the likely league MVPs (presumably Ohtani and Judge), but that's boring. Let's reward the positive surprises!

2024's fantasy MVP hitters

Boston Red Sox OF Jarren Duran, Oakland Athletics OF Brent Rooker, SS/OF Jackson Merrill and OF Jurickson Profar (both of the San Diego Padres) and Milwaukee Brewers SS Willy Adames stand out as top MVP selections for fantasy baseball in 2024. All finished among the leaders in ESPN points formats and in roto/categories leagues as well, and none of these fellows were close to being top-50 hitters on draft day -- if they were even selected at all.

Duran, 28, hit eight home runs and stole 24 bases for the Red Sox last season, over 102 games, struggling in the second half of the season. Duran was drafted in the middle rounds of most fantasy leagues, but few expected this type of breakout performance. He ended up contributing more than 20 home runs, was among the stolen base leaders and he scored over 100 runs.

Rooker, 29, hit 30 home runs for the Athletics last season, but he did not help in any other fantasy categories. This season, Rooker matched the exalted Soto with his power numbers, but also stole more bases. He achieved this despite playing for Oakland -- and not hitting directly in front of Judge. Rooker went undrafted in most fantasy leagues.

Merrill, 21, finished last season at Double-A, and he was certainly no lock to even make this season's Padres. A natural shortstop, Merrill impressed in spring training and won the center field job, quickly turning into a five-category fantasy option. He may well win NL Rookie of the Year honors.

Jurickson Profar's 2024 was unexpected, in all the best ways. Getty Images

Profar, 31, was once a top prospect more than a decade ago with the Rangers, and he has never been much of a fantasy option. He signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Padres as spring training began, and then went on to produce easily the best numbers of his career as one of fantasy's top points-league options.

Adames, 29, hit .217 with the Brewers in 2023, albeit with 24 home runs. A power-first shortstop who struggles to make contact, Adames had also never stolen double-digit bases in a season. This year, Adames notched career bests in home runs, RBIs, runs -- and he even reached 20 stolen bases. He was the No. 66 hitter in ESPN standard points league drafts, going in Round 17.

Honorable mentions: Josh Naylor, 1B, Guardians; Yainer Diaz, C/1B, Astros; Brenton Doyle, OF, Rockies; Alec Bohm, 3B/1B, Phillies; Matt Chapman, 3B, Giants; Jackson Chourio, OF, Brewers; Alec Burleson, OF, Cardinals; Eugenio Suarez, 3B, Diamondbacks; Brice Turang, 2B, Brewers.

2024's LVP hitters

It was a disappointing season for Ronald Acuna Jr. and many of his Atlanta Braves teammates. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Ronald Acuna Jr., OF, Atlanta Braves: Fair or not, injuries are often the great equalizer in fantasy sports, and managers must deal with them. Acuna was the obvious No. 1 pick in drafts after hitting .337 with 41 HRs, 106 RBIs, 73 SBs and 149 runs last season. Even before Acuna tore the ACL in his left knee in late May (in his 49th game), Acuna looked like a signature fantasy bust, struggling to hit for average and power. Atlanta teammates 1B Matt Olson, 2B Ozzie Albies and 3B Austin Riley all also delivered far less value than expected, even when healthy, but none of them was the top overall pick.

Kyle Tucker, OF, Houston Astros: A top-10 selection in most leagues (and for good reason after three solid seasons of production), Tucker was thriving until he suffered a shin injury in early June. Tucker wasn't supposed to be seriously injured, but then he missed more than three months before returning -- and thriving -- in September. Padres OF Fernando Tatis Jr. also belongs in this section, after missing months due to a thigh injury. He was a second-round choice in many leagues.

Bo Bichette, SS, Toronto Blue Jays: Bichette, as with Tucker, had been a fantasy star for the past three seasons, though a bit less valuable in points formats, due to his aggressive plate approach. This season, Bichette, 26, hit just .225 with only four home runs and five steals in 81 games. Those are shocking numbers compared to 2023, when he hit .306 with 20 home runs.

Dishonorable mentions: Nolan Jones, OF, Rockies; Luis Robert Jr., OF, White Sox; Cody Bellinger, OF/1B, Cubs; Adolis Garcia, OF, Rangers; Evan Carter, OF, Rangers.