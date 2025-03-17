Fantasy baseball lineup advice for MLB's Tokyo Series

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. Once we reach Opening Day, we'll be adding MLB betting tips to the mix. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET, and all fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Top pitching notes for Tokyo Series
Of the four scheduled starting pitchers, only Yoshinobu Yamamoto has posted a five-inning outing this spring. He should be able to pitch without restrictions. Look for Roki Sasaki, Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele to have short leashes.
Steele had a rough spring, posting a 9.35 ERA and a 1.62 WHIP over just 8⅔ innings. Part of the reason was his routine being interrupted by a rainout, which delayed his final spring tuneup. Though he still projects to have a solid season, benching Steele for his Game 2 start is the safe play.
Loading up on relievers from both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs is a smart way to bank early stats. Dodgers RPs Kirby Yates, Blake Treinen and Alex Vesia will be the bridge to closer Tanner Scott. For the Cubs, Julian Merryweather, Ryan Brasier and Nate Pearson should garner action, setting up Porter Hodge and Ryan Pressly.
To get the latest information on each team's bullpen hierarchy, as well as which pitchers might be facing a bit of fatigue and who might be the most likely suspects to vulture a save or pick up a surprise hold in their stead, check out the latest Reliever Chart.
Top hitting notes for Tokyo Series
Both clubs will be without key hitters as Dodgers SS Mookie Betts is still recovering from an illness that caused him to lose 15 pounds. Cubs 2B Nico Hoerner isn't quite ready to play either after undergoing surgery on his right forearm flexor tendon.
With the Cubs starting a pair of left-handers, Dodgers OF Andy Pages will probably hit higher in the order. Meanwhile, Enrique Hernandez and Chris Taylor could both see action instead of Michael Conforto and Max Muncy.