Fantasy baseball lineup advice for MLB's Tokyo Series

STARTING PITCHERS FOR TOKYO SERIES Pitchers are ranked in order of their Forecaster/Daily Notes projected fantasy points (FPTS), using ESPN's standard scoring system (2 points per win, minus-2 per loss, 3 per inning, 1 per K, minus-1 apiece per hit or walk allowed, minus-2 per earned run allowed). T: The pitcher's handedness. OPP: Opposing team. RST%: The pitcher's roster percentage in ESPN leagues. ML: ESPN BET Money Line. O/U: ESPN BET Over/Under for runs scored. For the projected stat line, W% is the team's win probability using ESPN projections, IP is innings pitched, ER is earned runs allowed and K is strikeouts. If a team is planning on using an "opener" to start their game, but will rely on a "bulk pitcher" to follow him on the mound after 1-2 innings, the bulk pitcher is listed and indicated with an asterisk. FPTS Team Pitcher T Opp Rst% W% IP ER K 13.2 Yoshinobu Yamamoto R @CHC, Gm. 1 99.2% 53% 6.3 2.3 5.9 12.6 Roki Sasaki R @CHC, Gm. 2 91.5% 50% 6.0 2.2 5.8 12.1 Shota Imanaga L LAD, Gm. 1 97.4% 47% 6.3 2.6 5.6 12.0 Justin Steele L LAD, Gm. 2 91.2% 50% 5.9 2.2 5.6

Top pitching notes for Tokyo Series

Top hitting notes for Tokyo Series