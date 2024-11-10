Mike Clay explains why he would start Christian McCaffrey in fantasy in his first game back from injury. (1:12)

Open Extended Reactions

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting a player on offense who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

It's not too late to play for free There's still time to join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy basketball game. Your league starts fresh on the first scoring period following your draft. Create or join a fantasy basketball league on ESPN. Your championship run starts today! Sign up today!

Drake London, WR, ATL: Hip -- Active

Impact: He was limited in practice all week long but is apparently good enough to give things a try.

Amari Cooper, WR, BUF: Wrist -- Inactive

Impact: He won't be able to jump in, so Khalil Shakir will be heavily targeted.

Keon Coleman, WR, BUF: Wrist -- OUT

Impact: Curtis Samuel (pectoral) was removed from the injury report and will play.

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND: Back -- OUT

Impact: Josh Downs and Alec Pierce get value bumps.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAX: Shoulder -- Inactive

Impact: All signs were pointing to a sit here. Mac Jones will take the reins.

D'Ernest Johnson, RB, JAX: Hamstring -- Active

Impact: Tank Bigsby (ankle) was removed from the injury report and will play. Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) was also removed from the injury report and will see some action -- with no other 100% healthy backups.

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, JAX: Chest -- Active

Impact: He will try to play through the injury, as there are few other healthy receivers here.

Gabe Davis, WR, JAX: Shoulder -- Active

Impact: He was limited in practice this week, so tread carefully, Parker Washington might end up with a few extra targets.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, KC: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: DeAndre Hopkins could see an uptick in targets this week as he gets even more comfortable with his new team.

Will Reichard, K, MIN: Quad -- OUT/IR

Impact: John Parker Romo was signed to handle Minnesota's kicking chores.

Jamaal Williams, RB, NO: Groin -- Inactive

Impact: Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill might dominate touches.

Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR, NO: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Mason Tipton is the top WR option on this injury-ravaged team.

Chris Olave, WR, NO: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: He's likely to be placed on IR and might not even return to the field this season.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF: Achilles -- Active

Impact: He will make his 2024 debut in this one. Jordan Mason (shoulder) was removed from the injury report and should still see some touches.

Deebo Samuel Sr. , WR, SF: Ribs -- Active

Impact: He still could be limited. Jauan Jennings (hip) was removed from the injury report and will be active. Chris Conley (hamstring) is out.

Mike Evans, WR, TB: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Sterling Shepard (hamstring/hip) was removed from the injury report and will play.

Jalen McMillan, WR, TB: Hamstring -- Active

Impact: If he can't play a full 60 minutes, Ryan Miller and Trey Palmer could see extra action.

Austin Seibert, K, WAS: Hip -- OUT

Impact: Zane Gonzalez was elevated from the practice squad to do the kicking.

Brian Robinson Jr., RB, WAS: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Austin Ekeler will get most of the work, with Chris Rodriguez Jr. also potentially getting touches.

4 p.m. ET games

Dak Prescott, QB, DAL: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Cooper Rush will likely start the rest of the way as surgery looms for Prescott.

Gus Edwards, RB, LAC: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: Odds are good that he'll be back from IR, though possibly eased back into action.

Tyler Conklin, TE, NYJ: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: He did practice in full Friday, so the chances of him starting are decent.

Julius Chestnut, RB, TEN: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: In a show of good timing, both Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears should be back this weekend.

Sunday night game

Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU: Groin -- OUT

Impact: Joe Mixon will be backed up by Dare Ogunbowale.

Nico Collins, WR, HOU: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Although he practiced a bit Friday, the late kickoff makes it extremely risky to start him in fantasy this week.

Tank Dell, WR, HOU: Back -- Questionable

Impact: If Collins is out, Dell would be the team's No. 1 WR in this one.

9:30 a.m. ET Germany game

Jonathon Brooks, RB, CAR: Knee -- Inactive

Impact: While he was activated from injured reserve this week, he appears to not yet be ready to play.

Tommy Tremble, TE, CAR: Back -- Inactive

Impact: However, Ja'Tavion Sanders (wrist/ankle) was removed from the injury report and will play.

Adam Thielen, WR, CAR: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: He's clearly not ready to play, and the team still might end up deciding not to activate him from IR at all this season.

Graham Gano, K, NYG: Hamstring -- Active

Impact: Gano has been activated from IR and should get back into action in Germany.

Darius Slayton, WR, NYG: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Bryce Ford-Wheaton (Achilles) is also out. Wan'Dale Robinson might see a lot of looks in support of Malik Nabers.