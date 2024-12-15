Daniel Dopp and Mike Clay discuss why fantasy managers should watch Zach Charbonnet while Kenneth Walker III is still injured. (1:11)

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Diontae Johnson, WR, BAL: Team decision -- Suspension

Impact: Rashod Bateman (knee) is ready to play. Johnson's refusal to go in for Bateman when he got hurt in Week 13 is the reason he's suspended.

Raheem Blackshear, RB, CAR: Chest -- Questionable

Impact: If he can suit up, he'd be the primary backup to Chuba Hubbard.

David Njoku, TE, CLE: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: The lack of practice all week makes Jordan Akins the likely TE starter for the Browns.

Cedric Tillman, WR, CLE: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore will get the bulk of WR targets at least until Tillman can be cleared to play.

Evan Engram, TE, JAX: Shoulder -- OUT/IR

Impact: Surgery has ended his season. Brenton Strange is a huge downgrade.

Harrison Butker, K, KC: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: Butker was activated from IR and is expected to play. Matthew Wright was waived.

Dee Eskridge, WR, MIA: Knee -- OUT

Impact: Meanwhile, Jaylen Waddle (hamstring) was removed from the injury report and will play.

Grant DuBose, WR, MIA: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: If he plays, he might get some of the looks left behind by Odell Beckham Jr. getting waived.

Derek Carr, QB, NO: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Jake Haener gets the start. It's a clear downgrade for the Saints' passing game.

Bub Means, WR, NO: Ankle -- OUT/IR

Impact: He practiced a bit this week, but is not yet set to return. Kevin Austin Jr.and Cedrick Wilson Jr. should both continue to see targets.

Drew Lock, QB, NYG: Heel -- OUT

Impact: Tommy DeVito will start. Lock, who had been in a walking boot, could be the emergency No 3 QB.

Breece Hall, RB, NYJ: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: He's currently expected to play and handle lead-back duties.

Kene Nwangwu, RB, NYJ: Hand -- OUT/IR

Impact: A broken hand ends the season for the Jets' primary return man. Downgrade the team's D/ST.

Tony Pollard, RB, TEN: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: All signs currently point to Pollard seeing his usual workload on Sunday.

Zane Gonzalez, K, WAS: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: Greg Joseph will step in if Gonzalez can't go.

Noah Brown, WR, WAS: Kidney -- OUT/IR

Impact: Expect Dyami Brown to see increased involvement.

Jamison Crowder, WR, WAS: Calf -- Questionable

Impact: He was activated from IR, but he may not be quite ready to significantly contribute.

4 p.m. ET games

Emari Demercado, RB, ARI: Back -- OUT/IR

Impact: James Conner and Trey Benson will likely handle all the RB touches.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, BUF: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: He should return for the first time since Week 10, but don't expect miracles.

Quintin Morris, TE, BUF: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: Dawson Knox will still be in the mix for TE targets.

Josh Downs, WR, IND: Shoulder -- Questionable

Impact: He'd be right back in the No. 1 WR mix for the Colts if he plays, but it's nowhere near a guarantee.

Ashton Dulin, WR, IND: Ankle -- OUT

Impact: Adonai Mitchell might jump into No. 3 WR duties this week.

Will Dissly, TE, LAC: Shoulder -- OUT

Impact: Stone Smartt becomes an intriguing last-minute pivot.

Ladd McConkey, WR, LAC: Knee -- Questionable

Impact: He was in a similar situation last week and sat. He may well play today, but can you risk it?

George Pickens, WR, PIT: Hamstring -- OUT

Impact: Don't expect a lot of passing from the Steelers as a result of Pickens' absence.

Bucky Irving, RB, TB: Back -- Questionable

Impact: You can't count on him. Rachaad White and Sean Tucker would split the workload if Irving sits.

Sterling Shepard, WR, TB: Foot -- Questionable

Impact: If he suits up, temper expectations for another huge week from Jalen McMillan.

Sunday night game

Luke Musgrave, TE, GB: Ankle -- OUT/IR

Impact: Just noting here that he's back at practice, but with an eye on the post-season roster.

Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA: Calf -- Doubtful

Impact: Zach Charbonnet is doing just fine whilst Walker heals up. No need to rush him back.