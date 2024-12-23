Fantasy hockey waiver picks: Kaapo Kakko's prime opportunity in Seattle

Open Extended Reactions

Every Monday, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-rostered performers who have the potential to help fantasy teams in a variety of leagues. We'll also present several strong streaming candidates for the immediate week ahead.

Scheduling note: Due to the NHL's holiday break, there are no games Dec. 24 - 26. Nonetheless, 20 teams still play three times between Monday and Sunday, spread over four jam-packed dates, while only two clubs play just the once (Colorado, Seattle).

Forwards

Kaapo Kakko, F, Seattle Kraken (2.2%): Skating on a top line and power play with Matty Beniers, Kakko scored his first as a member of the Kraken on Sunday versus the Avalanche. Finally away from the Manhattan drama, the No. 2 overall pick (2019) can now seize a clean-slate advantage of settling into fresh digs. It's not like we're expecting 25 goals from the winger between now and April, but Kakko will be afforded ample opportunities to prove New York got it wrong. He's worth monitoring in deeper leagues for now.

Jonathan Huberdeau, F, Calgary Flames (44.5%): Now this is more like it. Competing on a scoring line and power play with Nazem Kadri, Huberdeau has six goals and seven assists in 10 games, including four points with the extra skater, dating back to Nov. 30. The former Panther is also logging almost 20 minutes every night. Perhaps most appealing of all -- this is for you members of the "eye-test" crew -- the 31-year-old looks absolutely dynamite out there right now. Unless your roster is really humming, pick him up. More available, Connor Zary is also worth a whirl in deeper fantasy competition. The Flames sophomore has failed to register a single point just once in his past eight.

Teuvo Teravainen, F, Chicago Blackhawks (31.6%): Someone clearly enjoys playing under new head coach Anders Sorensen. Recently pitched as a potentially valuable performer in this space, Teravainen has since embarked on a four game point streak, collecting one goal and nine assists. Nine. The veteran forward's blossoming chemistry with linemate Ilya Mikheyev deserves a fair portion of the credit.

Gabriel Vilardi, F, Winnipeg Jets (41.4%): Competing on a top line with Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor, Vilardi is providing consistent scoring numbers for the Jets and fantasy managers alike. The sum of five goals and five assists in his past nine games, plus a solid number of shots and blocked-shots, works out to 2.6 fantasy points/contest in ESPN Fantasy standard leagues. An average sum that any of us would appreciate.

Shane Pinto, F, Ottawa Senators (9.5%): The young forward is scoring again. After not doing any of that at all since opening day, Pinto has five goals (and one assist) in his past six contests. He's worth a fantasy flier in deeper leagues that compensate goals at a premium. At least until the next cooling off period.

Defensemen

Jackson LaCombe, D, Anaheim Ducks (10.6%): Back in a productive groove, the 23-year-old has two goals and three assists on 13 shots in his past five games. Paired with Radko Gudas at even-strength, and enlisted to anchor the Ducks' No. 1 power play, LaCombe merits consideration in deeper fantasy competition.

Connor Murphy, D, Chicago Blackhawks (20.1%): Does your fantasy league reward blocked-shots? If so, know that the Blackhawks defender has the fourth-most -- 38 in 14 games -- this past month. Plus 33 hits, one goal, five helpers, and 17 PIM. No small wonder he's leading all Chicago skaters, including Connor Bedard, in fantasy points in ESPN standard leagues since the last week of November.

Goaltenders

Karel Vejmelka, G, Utah Hockey Club (12.9%): As discussed in a recent look at fantasy goalies who "win" while losing, Vejmelka's quality play is a significant reason Utah is knocking on the playoff door at present. Serving as his club's undisputed No. 1 while Connor Ingram remains on IR, he ranks seventh in the NHL with 33.6 fantasy points this past month.

Mackenzie Blackwood, G, Colorado Avalanche (39.0%): The ex-Shark is 3-1, with a .931 SV% and 2.03 GAA since joining the Avalanche. Which works out to a total of 17.6 fantasy points in a span of just eight days. Not too shabby. It's also worth noting Blackwood has started four of the past five games for Colorado instead of the team's other in-season import, Scott Wedgewood.

Short-term streamers

St. Louis Blues (57.7%): The Blues face the Red Wings, Predators, and Sabres this holiday week, not exactly the unfriendliest of schedules. If available, roll out such top-six forwards like Pavel Buchnevich, Jake Neighbours (if healthy), Brayden Schenn, and Dylan Holloway. On the back end, new defender Cam Fowler could be worth the fantasy investment over the next few, along with goalie Jordan Binnington.

Buffalo Sabres: Hey, the fantasy points still count even when the team can't buy a win. However frustrated, some reasonably available skaters such as J.J. Peterka, Dylan Cozens, Jason Zucker, and defensemen Owen Power and Bowen Byram could pay out solid fantasy dividends when Buffalo battles the Islanders, Blackhawks, and Blues this week.

Brett Howden, F, Vegas Golden Knights (3.2%): Skating nearly 19 minutes on a line with Jack Eichel and Mark Stone in Saturday's 6-2 win over Seattle, the 26-year-old scored a first period goal (assisted by Eichel) and earned his own helper on an empty-netter (Stone). With three goals, two assists, 14 hits, and five blocked-shots in his past four contests, Howden appeals as a streaming option right now. Vegas faces the Ducks, Sharks, and Flames this week.

Dustin Tokarski, G, Carolina Hurricanes (51.4%): There's a chance Tokarski faces the Predators Monday, before 'tending the crease against the Devils later either Friday or Saturday. If so, he might serve as an outside-the-box streamer, for those managers needing a boost in the goaltending department. The 35-year-old (mostly) minor-league vet was excellent in his one NHL game this year -- and first since 2022-23 -- when stopping 27 of 28 shots in a 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets. His numbers in the AHL have also been great this season. Plus, the Hurricanes are a defensively solid bunch.