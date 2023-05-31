Fantasy women's basketball: Which stars are rising, falling on the Aces and Liberty?

The Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty are the two heavy favorites to win the WNBA Championship this season, but with so much talent on each team already we've seen shifts in roles, playing time and production.

What has caught the eye of our fantasy experts so far?

Here are André Snellings, Eric Moody and Liz Loza with more on that.

Stewart is dominating

Breanna Stewart has been a superstar, and if anything her 50.5 FP/G average might actually understate it. Stewart had a pedestrian (for her) 12-point, 12-rebound double-double in the season opener, but since then she's been otherworldly. In her last three games, she has averaged 30.3 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 3.0 SPG, 3.0 APG and 2.3 BPG.

Stewart's explosive production seems to be coming at the cost of her former MVP teammate Jonquel Jones, who is only averaging 8.8 PPG, 4.0 RPG and 1.3 BPG in 17.8 MPG. Jones is barely getting more minutes than backup center Stefanie Dolson (16.5 MPG), and the blowout nature of several of the games has eaten a bit into her minutes as well. It's working out fine for the Liberty, who have won three straight games by an average of 12.7 PPG, but Jones seems to be the member of the super team whose production has been most impacted thus far. -- Moody

More on Jones' lack of minutes

Jonquel Jones' playing time and fantasy production is way down since joining the Liberty and playing alongside Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu. In the first three games of the season, Jones has only averaged 17.6 minutes and 16.3 fantasy points. Considering her average draft position, this isn't ideal, but it's not surprising.

The Liberty possess an abundance of talent, and their top players have historically commanded high usage rates. So, it's no surprise that Jones' numbers have been impacted. Even if it means adjusting our expectations for individual performances, it's a testament to the Liberty roster's depth and star power. Keep an eye on how Jones adapts and continues to contribute to this talented team. -- Moody

Plum is off to a slow start

The Aces are rolling, but Kelsey Plum has yet to get going. Plum has struggled from the field, recording a field goal percentage below 36% during her past three outings. She's also only posted nine rebounds over four contests with five of those boards occurring in the season opener. Thankfully, volume hasn't been an issue for the 28-year-old, who has managed at least 16 shots in three of four and exactly five assists in each game. A second-round pick for most fantasy drafters, Plum's 27 fantasy points per game is just outside of the top-25. Her situation is one to monitor. -- Loza

Stoked about Stokes

Kiah Stokes' involvement in the rotation stands out with the Aces. As Candace Parker's backup, Stokes has been consistently productive. In the last four games, she has averaged 20.4 minutes and 15.5 fantasy points. While she may not score a ton of points, Stokes actively contributes in rebounds, steals and blocks. Surprisingly, she is only rostered in 10.3% of ESPN leagues. For fantasy managers in deeper formats, Stokes is a solid option worth considering. -- Moody