Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Sunday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

Dallas Wings at Connecticut Sun

1:00 p.m. ET, Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

Line: Sun -7

Money line: Wings (+278), Sun (-355)

Total: 166.5 points

BPI Win%: Sun (75.9%)

Injury Report

Wings: Crystal Dangerfield (Day-To-Day), Diamond DeShields (Out), Lou Lopez Senechal (Out)

Sun: No injuries reported

Fantasy streamer: Veronica Burton (available in 90.0% of leagues) has the kind of all-around game that allows her to consistently produce fantasy points even though she doesn't score a lot of individual points. Burton has at least nine combined rebounds and assists in three straight games, a stretch in which she also has seven steals. The Wings' have a lot of injuries in their frontcourt, and even though she plays guard, Burton has been one of the players to step up her production with her teammates out. -Andre' Snellings

Best bet: Dallas Wings +7.0. The Sun are off to an outstanding start to the season at 5-1, but they tend to play close games. They have only one win by more than seven points this season, and that was the first game of the year against a Fever team with only one win so far. The Wings, on the other hand, have not lost a game by more than six points this season. They played a tough Mystics squad on the road on Friday, and lost by only a point. I look for this to be another close, hard fought-game so I'll take the Wings with those seven points. -Snellings

2:00 p.m. ET, Barclays Center, Brooklyn

Line: Liberty -13

Money line: Sky (+700), Liberty (-1100)

Total: 157.5 points

BPI Win%: Liberty (79.7%)

Injury Report

Sky: Rebekah Gardner (Out), Isabelle Harrison (Out), Ruthy Hebard (Out)

Liberty: No injuries reported

Fantasy streamer: Alanna Smith (available in 50.5% of leagues) has almost played herself out of streaming contention, now rostered in almost half of leagues. She has stepped up in place of injured teammates, and has three games of 33 or more fantasy points in her six contests thus far, including two of those big performances in her past three games. Smith offers clear fantasy impact/starter potential any given game, still available in (barely) more than half of leagues. -Snellings

Best bet: Under 157.5. Both teams play strong defense at a fairly low pace. The Liberty have allowed the fewest points in the WNBA this season (74.4 PPG), while the Sky have allowed the third-fewest (75.7 PPG). On the other side of the ball, the Liberty are middle-of-the-pack in points scored per game (79.6 PPG) while the Sky have scored the second-fewest points in the league (76.0 PPG). The end result is that the Liberty and their opponents have gone over 157.5 points combined points only twice in five games, while the Sky and their opponents have gone over once in six games. -Snellings

4:00 p.m. ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Line: Aces -16

Money line: Aces (-2000), Fever (+1050)

Total: 172.5 points

BPI Win%: Aces (83.8%)

Injury Report

Aces: No injuries reported

Fever: Victoria Vivians (Day-To-Day), Bernadett Hatar (Out)

Fantasy streamer: Alysha Clark (available in 74.6% of leagues) had been a full-time starter during the five seasons leading up to this one, but comes off the bench for a stacked Aces squad. Nevertheless, she has been finding ways to contribute with consecutive 11-point scoring performances off the bench in her past two games. As always, the Aces have blowout potential on Sunday against the Fever, which could provide more bench minutes and scoring opportunity for Clark. -Snellings