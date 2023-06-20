Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Tuesday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings

8 p.m. ET, College Park Center, Arlington

Line: Wings -3

Money line: Dream (+140), Wings (-165)

Total: 170.5 points

BPI prediction:

Dream: 53.1% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 0.9 points

Injury report

Dream: Aari McDonald (out), Iliana Rupert (out)

Wings: Diamond DeShields (out), Lou Lopez Senechal (out)

Fantasy streamer: Kalani Brown (rostered in 29.5% of ESPN leagues) began the season as a bench option for the Wings but her recent performances have been nothing short of spectacular. She has earned a spot in the starting lineup, demonstrating her value on the court by scoring 20 or more fantasy points in three out of her past four games. Brown has also significant playing time, playing 29-plus minutes in three games. Her production should catch the attention of managers looking for a center. -- Eric Moody

Best bet: Dream +3.5. Atlanta is 4-1 against the spread on the road with wins over the Liberty, Sun, and Fever. They face a struggling Wings team who have lost to the Storm, Sparks and Liberty and allowed 100-plus points in two of those games. -- Moody

Best bet: Dream ML (+140). Atlanta enters Tuesday night's game on a three-game win streak (all on the road), while the Wings are on a three-game losing streak (two of those losses at home). The Dream have not only won three straight games but also defeated two of the top three teams in the league (Liberty and Sun) over that span. -- Jenni LaCroix

Fantasy streamer: Haley Jones (rostered in 9.1% of ESPN leagues) began the season only getting minimal minutes but has proven herself and earned more minutes over the last five games. She's averaging 8.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 4.8 APG over the last five games (19.2 Fantasy PPG during span). She has earned a spot in the starting lineup over the last four games and the team has gone 3-1 in those games so the team will most likely stick with her in the starting rotation. -- LaCroix

Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks

10 p.m. ET, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Line: Sparks -6

Money line: Lynx (+205), Sparks (-250)

Total: 159.0 points

BPI prediction:

Sparks: 60.3% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 2.9 points

Injury report

Lynx: Aerial Powers (out), Jessica Shepard (out), Diamond Miller (out), Natalie Achonwa (out)

Sparks: Lexie Brown (out), Nia Clouden (out), Layshia Clarendon (out), Katie Lou Samuelson (out)

Fantasy streamer: Dorka Juhasz (rostered in 10.6% of ESPN leagues) is an excellent streamer for Tuesday's night. She has played 29 minutes and scored at least 20 fantasy points in two straight games. While she might not be a dominant scorer, her contributions in other areas cannot be overlooked. Juhasz is a stat-sheet stuffer, racking up impressive peripheral numbers that make her an invaluable asset on the court. -- Moody

Best bet: Under 159.0. Both the Lynx and Sparks are dealing with a number of injuries heading into Tuesday night's game. Aerial Powers, Jessica Shepard, and Diamond Miller all out for the Lynx while Lexie Brown is out for the Sparks. Three of those players average 9-plus PPG for their teams, so these offenses might struggle. The Sparks also haven't scored over 80 points in their past three games and this is also the third matchup between these two teams in the past nine days. Last season, the under hit 57% if the time when two teams met for the third time, so expect a chess match on the defensive end. -- LaCroix

Fantasy streamer: Tiffany Mitchell (rostered in 41.0% of ESPN leagues) has thrived since entering the starting rotation in the third game of the season. She has made the most of her opportunity, averaging 11.7 PPG, 3.3 RPG, and 2.9 APG in over 30 MPG. Pick up Mitchell now and it could pay dividends throughout the entire season. -- LaCroix

Connecticut Sun at Seattle Storm

10 p.m. ET, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Line: Sun -8

Money line: Sun (-400), Storm (+310)

Total: 159.5 points

BPI prediction:

Sun: 68.1% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 5.2 points

Injury report

Sun: No injuries reported

Storm: No injuries reported

Fantasy streamer: DiJonai Carrington (rostered in 5.8% of ESPN leagues) has averaged 10.3 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 1.7 APG and 1.7 SPG in 20-plus MPG over her past three games. Connecticut's other guards have struggled and if that continues, expect Carrington to get more playing time. -- LaCroix

Fantasy streamer: Jordan Horston (rostered in 20.5% of ESPN leagues) has been on fire lately, scoring 20 or more fantasy points in four of her past six games. While she did return to a reserve role last Saturday, Horston remains a valuable streamer at the guard position. -- Moody

Best bet: Sun -8.0. The Storm refuse to back down despite going through a rebuilding season. Seatle ranks 12th in offensive rating and ninth in defensive rating, they bring it every game. Remarkably, they are 4-2 against the spread on their home court, showing their resilience on their own turf. Now, let's be real -- the Sun are undoubtedly the stronger and more talented team on both ends of the court. Their three losses came against formidable opponents. But don't think for a second that the Sun will underestimate the Storm on their home court. The Sun have also performed admirably on the road, with a 4-2 record against the spread. -- Moody

Best bet: Storm under 75.5. Seattle has only averaged 71.7 PPG at home this season (worst in the league) and has scored fewer than 70 points in four of their six home games this season. Connecticut is also the third-best defensive team in the league in terms of scoring average allowed so expect them to clamp up the Storm on Tuesday night. -- LaCroix