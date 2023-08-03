Fantasy women's basketball: A closer look at Diana Taurasi's greatness

Who is trending up in fantasy women's basketball? Which rotations are changing? What's the latest with the notable injuries around the WNBA?

Here's a look around the league at the most fantasy relevant news and notes for all 12 teams:

Outside of Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray and Cheyenne Parker, there are few viable and consistent fantasy options on the Dream. Could Aari McDonald join this group? Since returning from a shoulder injury, she's been productive. McDonald has averaged 15.1 fantasy points and 22 minutes over the six games despite coming off the bench, and is only rostered in 28.2% of ESPN leagues.

Kahleah Copper has scored 20+ points in 10 games this season. This is the most by a Sky player in a season since Elena Delle Donne had 14 in 2015-2016. Copper has averaged 31.5 minutes per game this season, and only Brittney Griner, Napheesa Collier, Aerial Powers and Jewell Loyd have a higher usage rate than Copper (27.1%).

Alyssa Thomas continues to delivered exceptional performances in 2023. She recorded her seventh triple-double of her career against the Lynx on Tuesday night, the most in WNBA history. The only players with more fantasy points than Thomas (988) this season are Breanna Stewart (1,137) and A'ja Wilson (1,030). In other Sun news, Olivia Nelson-Ododa (rostered in 4.6% of ESPN leagues) should be considered by fantasy managers in need of a streamer. Nelson-Ododa has scored at least 14 fantasy points in four consecutive games despite fluctuating minutes.

Arike Ogunbowale has scored at least 10 points in 20 consecutive games. It's the third longest streak in her career. With Ogunbowale, Natasha Howard, Satou Sabally, Crystal Dangerfield and Teaira McCown playing so many minutes, the Wings don't have any reliable streaming options.

In Tuesday's game against the Mercury, Victoria Vivians was unable to play due to a non-COVID illness, and Emma Cannon performed exceptionally well for fantasy managers. She scored 37 fantasy points in 31 minutes. In case Vivians misses additional games, Cannon is worth a speculative add.

The Aces have clinched a playoff berth for the fifth straight season, and have won eight straight double-digit games, the second longest streak in the league. Kiah Stokes should not be overlooked by fantasy managers hoping to capitalize on Candace Parker's absence is still rostered in 11.8% of ESPN leagues and has scored 24 or more fantasy points in two of her last three games.

Karlie Samuelson replaced Zia Cooke in the starting lineup on Tuesday against the Liberty. In 33 minutes, she scored 19 fantasy points. Samuelson is only rostered in 13.4% of ESPN leagues. Since Lexie Brown is out with a non-COVID illness and Chiney Ogwumike is recovering from a foot injury, Samuelson is in line for steady minutes.

Dorka Juhasz is having a great rookie season. I've mentioned her in so many columns, and I'll do it again. Napheesa Collier is out with an ankle injury and the team has opted for a taller front court rotation, so Juhasz has gotten plenty of minutes. She has scored 18+ fantasy points in five consecutive games but remains rostered in only 44.7% of ESPN leagues.

Breanna Stewart has had 60 consecutive games with 10+ points. This is the sixth longest streak in league history. With Stewart (34.3 MPG), Sabrina Ionescu (31.6), Courtney Vandersloot (30.4), Betnijah Laney (29.2) and Jonquel Jones (24.4) playing heavy minutes, the Liberty don't have many reliable streaming options. Managers should keep Marine Johannes on their watch lists. Johannes would benefit if Vandersloot was given games to rest down the stretch.

Diana Taurasi just needs 18 points to reach 10,000 career points. Taurasi has scored 20+ points in five games this season and 248 in her career. With 82 more than Tina Charles (166), this is the most in league history. Taurasi is 41 years old, but she's averaged 29.3 fantasy points in 28.4 minutes per game this season. Amazing.

The Storm have a 6-20 record after 26 games, their worst mark in franchise history. It's been a great season for Jewel Loyd statistically, however. She's had eight games with 30+ points, which is tied for fifth most in league history. Meanwhile, Gabby Williams is only rostered in 46.1% of ESPN leagues and her return has been a positive for the Storm. Williams has scored 15+ fantasy points in seven straight games, including two with 28+ points.

The Mystics are still without Elena Delle Donne, Ariel Atkins and Shakira Austin. Tianna Hawkins (rostered in 41.1% of ESPN leagues) and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (6.4%) remain on the streaming radar. Hawkins played 29+ minutes in three of her last five games. Over that period, she averaged 22.4 fantasy points per game. During the past five games, Walker-Kimbrough has averaged 19.8 fantasy points and 34.2 minutes.