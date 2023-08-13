Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Sunday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics

3 p.m. ET, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Line: Mystics -4

Money line: Sky (+152), Mystics (-180)

Total: 158.5 points

BPI Prediction:

Mystics: 68.3%% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 5.3 points

Injury Report

Sky: Rebekah Gardner (Out), Isabelle Harrison (Out)

Mystics: Natasha Cloud (Day-To-Day), Shakira Austin (Out), Elena Delle Donne (Out), Ariel Atkins (Out), Kristi Toliver (Out)

Fantasy streamer: Tianna Hawkins (available in 50.9% of leagues) figures to lose some minutes and availability when Delle Donne (ankle) and Austin (hip) return to the starting lineup. Both have been out for extended periods and would seem likely to have some sort of minutes restrictions when they do return. In the meantime, Hawkins remains an impact producer, averaging 16.0 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.8 APG, 1.6 3PG and 1.2 SPG with two double-doubles in her last five outings.

New York Liberty at Indiana Fever

3 p.m. ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Line: Liberty -10.5

Money line: Liberty (-600), Fever (+430)

Total: 165.5 points

BPI Prediction:

Liberty: (81.9%) chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 10.4 points

Injury Report

Liberty: Han Xu (Out)

Fever: No injuries reported

Best bet: Liberty -10.5. The Liberty have the best road record in the WNBA at 11-2, while the Fever have the second-worst home record in the WNBA at 3-10. The Fever recently got NaLyssa Smith back in the lineup, which is important, but they've still lost 15 of their last 18 games. Meanwhile, the Liberty have won 17 of their last 20 games, including five straight by an average margin of 15.8 PPG.

Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm

6 p.m. ET, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Line: Storm -1.5

Money line: Mercury (+100), Storm (-120)

Total: 160.5 points

BPI Prediction:

Storm: 58.9%% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 2.5 points

Injury Report

Mercury: Shey Peddy (Out), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Out)

Storm: Gabby Williams (Out)

Fantasy streamer: Moriah Jefferson (available in 54.7% of leagues) has had a larger role the last couple of games with Peddy (concussion) out, and she has responded with averages of 16.0 PPG, 4.5 APG, 2.5 RPG, 2.5 SPG, 1.0 3PG and 0.5 BPG in 27.5 MPG in those contests. Peddy will be out again on Sunday, and Jefferson has the opportunity to make it three strong games in a row.

Fantasy streamer: Sami Whitcomb (available in 50.6% of leagues) has scored in double-figures in three straight starts and five of her last seven starters overall. In those seven games, she has contributed across the board with averages of 10.7 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 4.4 APG, 2.4 3PG, 0.9 BPG and 0.7 SPG in 30.6 MPG.

Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces

9 p.m. ET, Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas, NV

Line: Aces -16.5

Money line: Dream (+1050), Aces (-2000)

Total: 174.5 points

BPI Prediction:

Aces: (84.7%) chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 11.7 points

Injury Report

Dream: No injuries reported

Aces: Candace Parker (Out), Riquna Williams (Out)

Fantasy streamer: Aari McDonald (available in 72.7% of leagues) has scored in double figures in two straight games, averaging 12.5 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.5 SPG and 1.5 3PG in those contests. McDonald is a streaky scorer, capable of getting in the groove and putting big numbers on the board. She last had a 3-game run of double-digit scoring efforts late in July, and the third game in that streak saw her produce 18 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds and 3 3-pointers in 28 minutes at the Liberty, the closest analog that exists in the WNBA for the Aces, her opponents on Sunday.