Manchester City have agreed a £30 million ($38.7m) deal with Al Ahli for winger Riyad Mahrez, sources have told ESPN. The bid, which includes a guaranteed payment of £26m plus another £4m in add-ons, was accepted on Wednesday afternoon.

Mahrez was subsequently granted permission by City to miss a flight to Tokyo for the start of their preseason tour in order to wrap up the transfer.

It brings an end to Mahrez's spell at the Etihad Stadium during which he made more than 200 appearances across five seasons and won the Premier League title four times.

The Algeria international, 32, had two years left on his contract but was keen on a move to the Saudi Pro League. João Cancelo has been included in City's tour squad after spending the second half of last season on loan at Bayern Munich.

Riyad Mahrez helped Manchester City win the treble last season. Lexy Ilsley - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Mahrez is the second high-profile departure from City following their treble success after captain İlkay Gündoğan decided to join Barcelona on a free transfer.

There remain doubts about the futures of Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips, although all four were on the plane to Japan on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, sources have told ESPN that Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira is the latest Premier League player to be lined up for a move to Saudi Arabia.

The Brazil international has interest from a number of Saudi Pro League clubs after a successful first season at Craven Cottage.

The 27-year-old scored four goals in 33 league games following his £10m ($12.9m) move from Manchester United in 2022.