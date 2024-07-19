Tensions rise over second division's potential 'Champions League' switch

Open Extended Reactions

Clubs have reacted with disappointment and anger at suggestions a national second tier (NST) could shift to a 'Champions League' style model, believing the format does not represent a legitimate second-tier nor what was communicated during the bidding process.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Tuesday that the planned 2025 launch of the NST was likely to be scrapped in its current format, after the process to find an additional two to four entrants met challenges and amid growing concerns Football Australia may be forced to step in with financial support for the cash-strapped A-Leagues.

After multiple years of planning, the federation announced last November that it intended to launch an NST in March/April of 2025, featuring 10-12 sides that would leave their local NPL competitions and play a home-and-away season, plus finals. Eight clubs - Preston Lions, Avondale, APIA Leichhardt, Marconi, South Melbourne, Sydney Olympic, Sydney United 58, and Wollongong Wolves - were unveiled as foundation sides. The competition would not have been linked with the A-League through promotion and relegation.

The structure and format of an Australian second tier football competition is still being debated. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

However, the SMH has reported that there were concerns into the viability of "one or two" of these foundation sides and that just one Victorian side had emerged as a possible entrant, neither filling the requisite launch figure nor breaking the Victorian and New South Wales duopoly that Football Australia is reluctant to launch with. ESPN sources have said similar, with it believed the Victorian side is former NSL outfit and Australia Cup champions Caroline Springs George Cross, whose recently opened facility in Fraser Rise has previously been used as a training base and A-League Women's venue by Western United.

Football Australia declined to comment on the reports but its chief chief executive James Johson faced questions while attending the announcement that Adelaide would host the Socceroos' World Cup qualifier against China in October, telling The Asian Game that the format of the competition would be discussed at a board meeting.

"What the competition formats will look like, that's what we've got to debate," Johnson said. "We need to get the right amount of clubs on board if we want to have a sustainable second tier. We've gone through a process, a lengthy process. We're still in that process, and we'll have to talk to what the format will be, but we'll have a second tier, that's clear.

"I think there's a difference, though, between a standalone home-and-away competition, where clubs move out of the current NPLs, and a second tier where perhaps clubs are guaranteed to play in a model, like a Champions League model, at the back end of the NPL season."

Speaking to ESPN, Nick Galatas, the chair of the Association of Australian Football Clubs (of which the eight foundation clubs are members), was adamant that a shift to a Champions League-style model following an NPL campaign would not represent the proper introduction of a second-tier.

Western Sydney Wanderers banner Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

"The nature of a Champions League, it's not a second division," Galatas told ESPN. "That's a different competition; it's a parallel competition among top clubs.

"Call it what you like, but it's not a second division.

"Clubs were told it would not be happening. Clubs were told this is what would not be happening and have planned accordingly."

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

Though the footballing benefits it can bring are widely acknowledged, the question of financial viability has long hovered over discussions of an NST. Football Australia has been steadfast in saying that while a competition would launch, its model would be governed by sustainability and the ability of entrants to meet necessary criteria to ensure success - with the scope to evolve and develop as circumstances changed over time.

Clubs, however, have voiced concerns to ESPN over the need for increased flexibility and collaboration given the rapidly shifting economic climate in Australian football. Compared to a standalone home-and-away model, it was suggested a Champions League-style competition staged in concert with maintaining existing NPL financial obligations wouldn't generate the necessary interest or revenue to be sustainable, nor drive the improved professionalism and facilities Football Australia has targeted. One figure put it bluntly, telling ESPN that they had "no interest in participating in Champions League models".

Sources have told ESPN one compromise being discussed by clubs is putting forward a proposal to assume a greater role in administering an NST. Football Australia would still support, maintain oversight and sanction the competition - meaning it wouldn't be an independent league like the APL-administered A-Leagues or a rebel competition - but it would provide a greater level of flexibility in sourcing entrants and help ensure a standalone home-and-away competition