Argentina star Paulo Dybala announced on Thursday that he would remain with AS Roma, ending weeks of speculation linking him with a lucrative move to Saudi Pro League club Al Qadsiah.

Multiple reports indicate that Dybala turned down an offer of €75 million ($83M) over three years.

"Thank you Rome...See you on Sunday," he said in an Instagram post.

Dybala's decision came amid a period of uncertainty about his future. He trained separately from the Roma first team on Thursday and was absent from the starting lineup in their opening Serie A match against Cagliari last Sunday.

Dybala is entering his last year of his contract with Roma but the deal has an automatic extension if he plays at least 15 official matches this season. He will earn €7.5 million plus €2 million in add-ons and bonuses.

Since joining Roma from Juventus in 2022, Dybala has established himself as a key figure in the team. In 78 appearances, he has scored 34 goals and provided 18 assists.

Roma fans had made their feelings clear last week, with protests outside the club's training ground urging the club not to transfer the star.

Dybala's commitment to Roma ignited a frenzy of joy among supporters, who gathered outside his home on Thursday night to celebrate the news.

Al Qadsiah, who made multiple attempts to secure Dybala's services since the beginning of the summer transfer window, is a newly promoted Saudi club with a star-studded roster including former Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez and ex Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Dybala's decision to stay was met with enthusiasm from his Roma and Argentina teammate Leandro Paredes. "For those who haven't understood it, he remains with us," he posted.