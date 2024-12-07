Open Extended Reactions

Nike jerseys are worn by Brazil's men's and women's national teams, as well as beach football and futsal sides. Jonathan Lanza/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Brazil extended their kit deal with Nike through to 2038 on Friday, the country's football federation (CBF) announced on Friday.

A person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press it was worth $100 million per year, plus royalties on the sale of national team shirts which were not included in previous contracts.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to disclose the terms of the deal.

For the first time, the CBF will also be allowed to license products and open stores worldwide.

"This contract shows the strength of Brazilian soccer," CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues said. "This is one of the longest and most successful partnerships in soccer and, together, we will keep celebrating the brilliance of Brazilian soccer and honor the jogo bonito legacy."

Brazil and Nike first paired up in 1996, and their latest contract was not going to expire until 2026.

Nike's vice president for Latin America, Doug Bowles, said the deal "strengthens our old commitment with Brazilian soccer."

Nike kits are worn by Brazil's men's and women's teams of all ages, plus by the beach football and futsal teams.

In March, Nike signed a deal with the German football federation to replace Adidas as the provider of apparel and equipment for its national teams from 2027 to 2034. The agreement was reportedly worth about €100m ($108m). Germany's relationship with Adidas goes back some 70 years and appeared unshakeable.

Other national teams sponsored by Nike include Australia, Croatia, England, France, Nigeria, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, and South Korea.