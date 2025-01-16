Stevie Nicol quickly disputes Julien Laurens' idea that Neymar could return to form with a move to the MLS. (1:38)

Inter Miami CF made two new signings ahead of its 2025 MLS campaign, adding defender Gonzalo Lujan and goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo to the roster.

Lujan comes to Inter Miami from Argentine top-flight team San Lorenzo and joins the Herons on a contract through the 2027 MLS season with an additional option for 2028.

The defender adds much needed depth to the squad with his ability to play as a center-back and fullback. He also spent time with Inter Miami's new coach while featuring for the Argentina's under 23 squad at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

"Bringing in a young and versatile defender like Gonzalo Luján will be important for the upcoming 2025 season," said President of Football Operations Raúl Sanllehí. "He provides our First Team squad with quality depth and reinforces our defensive unit, while his versatility will be a valuable asset as he can perform in several positions across the back line."

Novo joins from Argentina's Club Atlético Lanús on a one-year loan through the 2025 season with an option to make the transfer permanent at the end of the 12-month spell. He joins Inter Miami goalkeepers Óscar Ustari and Drake Callender to fight for the starting role.

Novo, who was born in Los Angeles and had the option to represent Mexico, the United States or Argentina, played for La Albiceleste at youth level.

During that time, Miami's new goalkeeper spent time with head coach Javier Mascherano and formed part of his 2024 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament roster.

"Incorporating a young up-and-coming goalkeeper like Ríos Novo helps add depth to our competitive goalkeeping department," said president of football operations Raúl Sanllehí. His signing bolsters our squad as we prepare for an exciting 2025 season competing in several competitions both domestically and internationally."

The South Florida team has made several moves during the offseason, adding experience to the team with the signings of Fafà Picault and Tadeo Allende while letting go of Matías Rojas and CJ Dos Santos.

The team is set to kick off the 2025 preseason with a friendly against Club America on Jan. 18 in Las Vegas, before embarking on a tour throughout South and Central America that includes matches against Peru and Panama.

Later on Thursday, Callender became the fourth player dropped from the roster for the United States' friendly against Venezuela on Saturday. The U.S. Soccer Federation said he sustained a minor muscle issue and returned to Miami for evaluation and treatment.