Ange Postecoglou is set to learn his fate as Tottenham Hotspur manager this week after the club began announcing boardroom changes on Monday with the departure of executive director Donna-Maria Cullen, sources have told ESPN.

Sources have told ESPN that Postecoglou's job is under threat -- with those close to the 59-year-old believing he is at high risk of losing his job -- despite ending Spurs' 17-year wait for a trophy by winning the Europa League last month.

Postecoglou oversaw Spurs' worst ever Premier League season, including 22 defeats -- the most in a season without a team getting relegated -- and is on holiday after admitting he was uncertain whether he would see out the final two years of his contract.

Sources have told ESPN that new chief executive officer Vinai Venkatesham has now started work at the club and he will play a role in determining the manager's fate as part of a series of alterations to the club's structure.

In an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Monday while on a family holiday in Greece, Postecoglou said he hasn't wanted to let the club "just enjoy the moment" because he "wanted us to think about what's next."

"Don't settle for this," he told ABC's Australian Story. "We've got a taste of it now. My players have got a taste for it. The club's got a taste for it. Well, let's make sure we're back here again."

Possible replacements for Postecoglou include Brentford boss Thomas Frank, Fulham's Marco Silva and Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, although the latter is expected to sign a new contract to remain on the south coast.

Ange Postecoglou led Spurs to their first trophy in 17 years. Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

A final decision is expected on Postecoglou's future in the coming days but early on Monday, Tottenham announced in a statement that Cullen would be stepping down from her position as chairman Daniel Levy's most trusted advisor.

Cullen, who joined the Spurs board in 2006 and is a trustee of the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation, said in a statement: "This has been such a hard decision to make. The club has been my life for the past three decades. I have had the privilege of working with Daniel, whose vision and energy has driven the club forward, and so many talented and wonderful colleagues.

"It has been quite some journey, starting at White Hart Lane, with a brief stay at Wembley and finally our new home -- amazing memories home and away. Ending this season with the Europa League trophy was a dream come true.

"The time is now right for me to gather more time for myself and my family, whom I thank for all their support over the years. I shall spend the coming months ensuring there is a smooth handover with my staff. Thank you all. I wish everyone at the club all the success in the world."

Levy said: "Donna has made an immense contribution to the club, over an extensive period. Her diverse responsibilities grew significantly and replacing her roles with a single individual will be impossible.

"While many may associate her primarily with marketing and communications, Donna's impact extends far beyond those areas. Notably, her leadership and political acumen at planning committees, was instrumental in the club being able to build one of the finest stadiums and training centres in the world."

Venkatesham is already advertising for candidates to work alongside him in a supporting role while there are also significant doubts over chief football officer Scott Munn's position and likely changes coming in the medical and sport science teams.