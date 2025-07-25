Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami CF head coach Javier Mascherano confirmed the team did not receive a sanction from Major League Soccer after Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba failed to feature in the MLS All-Star Game in Austin, Texas on Wednesday night.

Though the two players were voted into the squad by fans and media, the league communicated the day of the event that Messi and Alba would not be part of the All-Star Game.

League rules state that any player that chooses not to participate in the event without an approved medical reason can be subject to a one-game suspension.

"Well, Messi showed normal fatigue from the number of games and minutes he's been playing," Mascherano said.

"Look, players always have discomfort, especially when they play every three days. But luckily, he is returning today. Let's hope he can train alongside the group so we can count on both of them for tomorrow's game. We haven't received any [sanction.]"

Mascherano later emphasized that Messi is not injured, but Alba did suffer a knock after the game against the New York Red Bulls on July 19.

The two players returned to training on Friday for the first time this week, preparing for the match against FC Cincinnati on Saturday night at Chase Stadium. The coach revealed that the two may be available for selection, depending on fitness levels.

Mascherano insists that though the All-Star game works in theory, the event should not be scheduled between tournaments in order for players to feel well enough to participate.

"What I think is that if they want to do this type of event, it's great to do it, and the truth is that it's great for the league. There shouldn't be a date in the schedule. It's crazy. We've been playing four of the last five games away. We've been playing four away. We've been playing practically every three days," Mascherano said.

"Stop for the weekend, the All-Star Games is played on the weekend, and we come back because after Wednesday, today, 48 hours after having played, there are teams that are going to play today, and it's not enough rest for the players either. So, the first thing we have to think about is that football belongs to the players. And if football belongs to the players without players, it doesn't exist."

The Inter Miami coach has been vocal about the need for rest given the team's congested schedule.

Since February, Inter Miami has participated in the Concacaf Champions Cup, MLS regular season, the Club World Cup and now prepare to play one more league game before kicking off the 2025 Leagues Cup run.

"We're the MLS team that's played the most games so far this semester, by far," Mascherano said.