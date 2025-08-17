Transfer rumors, news: Man United to bring De Gea back?

Kasey Keller, Steve Nicol and Nedum Onuoha debate whether an opening game victory will provide more momentum for Manchester United or Arsenal. (2:17)

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea could return to the club from Fiorentina, while Real Madrid winger Rodrygo remains Manchester City's top target if Savinho joins Tottenham Hotspur. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Simons favors Chelsea transfer over Bayern, City

- Guardiola wants Man City player exits: Squad size 'not healthy'

- Norwich hoping USMNT's Sargent stays after hot start to season

David de Gea moved to United in 2011 from Atlético Madrid and won the 2012-13 Premier League title under Sir Alex Ferguson. Naomi Baker/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United are lining up a sensational move for former goalkeeper David de Gea, The Sun has revealed. Discreet calls have taken place between United and Fiorentina, after the Spaniard made a triumphant return to Old Trafford last weekend for a friendly. De Gea is reported to have a clause in his Fiorentina contract that would allow him to leave the club for a relatively small fee. While Man United are currently going into the Premier League season with André Onana as their No. 1 goalkeeper, the Cameroon international could still leave if an appropriate offer arrives.

- Real Madrid winger Rodrygo remains Manchester City's top target if Savinho joins Tottenham Hotspur this month, Fabrizio Romano reports. City are willing to try to sign the Brazil international, having prioritized him over the likes of Xavi Simons and Maghnes Akliouche, as they will be short in wide areas if 21-year-old Savinho leaves the club, as many are predicting. Savinho is reported to be keen on joining Spurs this summer, and the club are expected to return with a second offer later this week. While City initially closed the door to the transfer, it is believed that an improved proposal could soften their stance.

- Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand is open to a move to Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano. Hjulmand, 26, is the Sporting captain and the club won't want to lose him after already seeing Viktor Gyökeres leave for Arsenal. But an €80m fee could get them to the negotiating table and the Denmark international is willing to entertain discussions over his future.

- Roma are closing in on a deal for Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey following breakthrough talks this weekend, reports Matteo Moretto. Final details of the deal are now being ironed out by the two clubs involved, while personal terms also look close to completion. Bailey, 28, has been out of favor at Villa Park of late, opening the door this summer to a potential move away. The same can be said of Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, who has also been heavily linked with a move to Roma.

- Bayer Leverkusen are in talks to sign Brighton and Hove Albion youngster Facundo Buonanotte, reports Sky Germany. As things stand, no verbal agreement is in place between the clubs, which could open the door to other long-term admirers such as Borussia Dortmund. Brighton have received several offers to sign the Argentina international, who may decide to remain in England. Bounanotte joined the Seagulls in 2023 from Rosario Central and spent last season on loan at Leicester City, where he scored five goals in 31 Premier League games.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:20 Hislop sees incredible potential in Man City's Rayan Cherki Shaka Hislop is excited by what he saw from Manchester City and substitute Rayan Cherki in their 4-0 win over Wolves.

CONFIRMED DEALS

OTHER RUMORS

- Paris Saint-Germain forward Lee Kang-in is ready to leave the club and has Arsenal, Manchester United and Napoli on his trail. (Caught Offside)

- Manchester United are set to lose out on a £40m fee for striker Rasmus Højlund, who is likely to join AC Milan on an initial loan with a future permanent option. (Football Insider)

- Roma and AC Milan are keen on AS Monaco forward Breel Embolo, but the 28-year-old's favored destination this summer is Saudi Arabia. (Rudy Galetti)

- Fulham are set to meet with Shakhtar Donetsk winger Kevin's agent next week as they eye a breakthrough in negotiations. The Cottagers have had two bids rejected for the Brazilian in recent weeks. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Newcastle United are expected to resume talks with Brentford for striker Yoane Wissa in the next 48 hours. The DR Congo international has already agreed personal terms with Newcastle but a £40m fee has yet to be sanctioned. (Ben Jacobs)

- Everton are looking at alternative transfer targets after Southampton refused to budge on their valuation of Tyler Dibling, having rejected a bid of £37m plus add-ons. (Liverpool Echo)

- MLS side New England Revolution are in advanced talks to sign Israeli forward Dor Turgeman from Maccabi Tel Aviv. (Tom Bogert)

- André Silva is ready to leave RB Leipzig amid interest from several Turkish, Greek and Spanish clubs. (Nicolo Schira)

- Paris FC have reached a full agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt to sign 35-year-old goalkeeper Kevin Trapp and the deal is expected to be finalized next week. (Sky Germany)

- FC Lorient have enquired about the availability of Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier. (Sacha Tavolieri)

- Initial talks have taken place between Rangers and Brentford over the prospect of left back Jayden Meghoma moving to Ibrox on loan. (Sky Sports News)

- Toulouse have struck an agreement with Hoffenheim to sign 23-year-old Nigeria striker Gift Orban on loan. (Footmercato)