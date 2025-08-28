Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham have moved into pole position to sign Xavi Simons from Red Bull Leipzig after the midfielder was given permission to travel to London to finalise his next move, sources have told ESPN.

Chelsea were leading the race for the 22-year-old but have so far been unwilling to meet Leipzig's €70 million ($81.65m) valuation.

Sources have told ESPN that Spurs have submitted an offer which is in the region of that figure and Simons has consequently travelled to London in an effort to resolve his future.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea act to rival Tottenham's bid but their efforts are complicated by a need to comply with the terms of a UEFA punishment which dictates they must record a positive transfer balance in relation to last season's Conference League squad to register new signings for this year's Champions League campaign.

ESPN reported on Wednesday that Tottenham are keen on adding at least two new signings before Monday's transfer deadline.

Spurs are focused on attacking areas after missing out on Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze as the former signed a new contract to stay at Nottingham Forest and the latter opted to join Arsenal.

However, signing Simons would be a significant coup of they can complete a deal given he was widely expected to join Chelsea.

Sources say Simons' arrival in London is not indicative of a deal being completely agreed with any club but Spurs are progressing best with an agreement.

Should Chelsea opt against reviving their interest, they may turn to Barcelona's Fermín López.

ESPN reported earlier this week that Chelsea have enquired about López.