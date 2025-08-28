Al Taawoun vs Al Nassr: Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Al Nassr begin their 2025-26 Saudi Pro League campaign with a trip to Al Taawoun. It won't be an easy trip for Cristiano Ronaldo and co. -- as last season showed Al Taawoun are a tough outfit (Al Nassr were held to a 1-1 draw at home in their latest match), but another strong summer window means expectations will be sky high.

Ronaldo scored the 100th goal of his Al Nassr career in the Saudi Super Cup final loss to Al Ahli and will want to rectify his lack of silverware with his current club and start the new season with a statement win. He will be supported in this endeavour by the additions of Kingsley Coman, Joao Felix and Inigo Martinez along with new manager Jorge Jesus from big rivals Al Hilal. That ought to more than make up for the disappointment of big-money January signing Jhon Duran not working out.

Al Taawoun, meanwhile, had a far quieter summer. They were weakened by the end of Abdelhamid Sabiri's loan move from Serie A club Fiorentina, which means veteran Faycal Fajr will have to bear the brunt of playmaking duties for the side. Star man Musa Barrow of Gambia, who scored 18 goals last season, will be raring to go and help the unfancied club trouble the elite once again and prove that last season's eighth placed finish was no fluke.

Al Taawoun haven't lost their last three games against Al Nassr (W1, D2) and they'll be looking to cause another upset on opening day.

Here's everything you need to about Friday's game:

How to watch:

The match will be available on ESPN Africa across Sub-Saharan Africa and FanCode in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Note: How to tune in to ESPN -- ESPN: DStv 218, StarTimes 248 and ESPN2: DStv 219, StarTimes 249

Key Details:

Date: Friday, Aug 29 at 8.00 p.m. CAT (9:00 PM Saudi; 11:30 p.m. IST)

Venue: King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, Buraidah

Injury news:

Al Nassr

Sadio Mane, F: suspended, OUT

Aymeric Laporte, D: injury, DOUBT

Otavio, M: injury, DOUBT

Expected Lineups:

Al Taawoun

GK: Abdulquddus Atiah

CB: Waleel Al Ahmed | CB: Renne Rivas | CB: Andrei Girotto

RWB: Mohammed Mahzari | CM: Aschraf El Mahdioui | CM: Faycal Fajr | LWB: Al Mufarrij

RW: Mohammed Al Kuwaykibi | CF: Musa Barrow | LW: Roger Martinez

Al Nassr

GK: Bento

RB: Nawaf Boushal | CB: Mohamed Simakan | CB: Inigo Martinez | LB: Aiman Yahya

DM: Abdullah Al Khaibara | DM: Marcelo Brozovic

RW: Kingsley Coman | AM: Joao Felix | LW: Wesley

CF: Cristiano Ronaldo

Stats:

Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player to score 100 competitive goals for four different clubs

Latest news and analysis:

More than Cristiano Ronaldo - Nine star African players to watch in the Saudi Pro League

However the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season (August 28 - May 21) unfolds, what is almost certain is that African players will have a major say in the destination of the title.

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history with 100 goals for four clubs

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 competitive goals for four different clubs on Saturday, though Al Nassr lost to Al Ahli in a penalty shootout after the Saudi Super Cup final ended 2-2.

ESPN Africa to air Saudi Pro League season, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, and more

From Thursday Aug. 28 2025 through to the final match round in May 2026, ESPN Africa will bring viewers three matches per round, with at least one game from Ronaldo's Al Nassr and two others, featuring powerhouse clubs such as Al Ahly, Al Hilal and Al Ittihad.