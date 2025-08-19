Gab Marcotti believes Darwin Núñez's potential move to Al Hilal would be great move for Liverpool. (1:19)

Is Al Hilal the right move for Darwin Núñez? (1:19)

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN Africa has secured the broadcast rights to broadcast the ROSHN Saudi League, popularly known as the Saudi Pro League, featuring the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mané, across sub-Saharan Africa.

From Thursday Aug. 28 2025 through to the final match round in May 2026, ESPN Africa will bring viewers three matches per round, with at least one game from Ronaldo's Al Nassr and two others, featuring powerhouse clubs such as Al Ahly, Al Hilal and Al Ittihad.

ESPN Africa will also broadcast the Kings Cup quarter-finals, semi-finals and final, as well as the Saudi Super Cup semi-finals and final.

While Ronaldo and Mane remain the league's biggest drawcardse, they are far from the only star to watch. The Saudi Pro League features a host of household names, including Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kanté, João Cancelo, João Félix and Fabinho.

The league has long been a destination for North African talent, with players from Egypt, Morocco and Algeria making their mark. But the African influence continues to grow, with stars from across the continent now represented in the league.

Mané leads a strong group that includes Riyad Mahrez (Al Ahli, Algeria), Houssem Aouar (Al Ittihad, Algeria), Kalidou Koulibaly (Al Hilal, Senegal), Frank Kessie (AlAhli, Ivory Coast), William Troost Ekong (Al Kholood, Nigeria)Yassine Bono (Al Hilal, Morocco), Myziane Maolida (Al Kholood, Comoros) and Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al Shabab, Morocco).

Cristiano Ronaldo is entering his third full season at Al Nassr. Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Meanhwile, South African rising star, Orlando Pirates player Mohau Nkota has just signed for Al Ettifaq FC, marking a new chapter in his professional journey and further strengthening the league's African connection.

Wael Al Fayez, Chief Commercial Officer, Saudi Pro League said of the deal: "Partnering with ESPN Africa marks another important step in expanding the global footprint of the Roshn Saudi League.

"The region they cover is a key market for us, both commercially and culturally, and this agreement ensures that millions of fans across the continent can connect with our competition more closely than ever before.

"By working with a broadcaster of ESPN's calibre, we continue to deliver on our vision of growing the league's international profile and creating new opportunities for engagement with clubs, partners and supporters."

Alongside the Saudi Pro League, fans will be able to follow the on-pitch excellence featured in the Scottish Professional Football League, Turkish Süper Lig, English Football League, Dutch Eredivisie and the National Women's Soccer League.

How to tune in to ESPN:

ESPN: DStv 218, StarTimes 248

ESPN2: DStv 219, StarTimes 249

· All times are stated in CAT / SAST

· Schedule subject to change