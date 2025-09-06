Newcastle defender Dan Burn has revealed that he has "no animosity" towards Alexander Isak after his controversial move to Liverpool. (1:04)

Sweden manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has revealed that Liverpool's big-money signing, Alexander Isak, was left out of Friday's draw against Slovenia because playing him was considered too much of a "risk."

Isak is short of match fitness after missing all of Newcastle United's preseason and opening Premier League games in a bid to force through a move to Liverpool, which was completed on deadline day.

The striker, a British-record signing at £125 million ($170m), was still included in Sweden's squad for their World Cup qualifiers, but sat on the bench as his side drew 2-2 against Slovenia.

"He had only done three training sessions with the team," Tomasson told Viaplay after the match. "He had no preseason with the team and of course no playing time.

"The risk was probably a bit too great to use him today."

Asked whether Isak could feature in Monday's qualifier against Kosovo, Tomasson replied: "Hopefully, hopefully. As a game-changer."

New Newcastle signing Anthony Elanga scored for Sweden on Friday, while Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko set up a goal for the hosts.