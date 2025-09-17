On "The Football Reporters" podcast, Rob Dawson explains why Ruben Amorim is sticking to his Manchester United system despite growing pressure for change. (1:41)

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is a January target for Newcastle United, while Real Madrid could bring Nico Paz back to the Bernabéu. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo started the Euro 2024 final, but has lost his place in the England squad with the World Cup less than a year away. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Newcastle United are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo in January, according to talkSPORT. The 21-year-old expressed a desire to leave Old Trafford in the summer after having fallen out with boss Ruben Amorim, but United blocked any approaches. However, Mainoo continues to be out of the first team, and was not included in the England squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers. Magpies boss Eddie Howe could test United's resolve if the midfielder continues to be sidelined. Mainoo has played in three of United's five games so far, but has only started once, returning to the bench once again for the defeat at Manchester City on Sunday.

- Real Madrid plan to re-sign attacking midfielder Nico Paz next summer, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport. The 21-year-old enjoyed a promising first season with Como in Serie A, scoring six goals, and he has continued that form this term, netting twice in his first three games so far. Los Blancos considered activating their €9 million clause with Paz in the summer but decided he would get more minutes under Como boss Cesc Fabregas. However, they could return at the end of the season to fend off interest from clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur.

- Barcelona are keen on Portuguese forward Cardoso Varela, but Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb are unwilling to let him leave in the next two seasons, according to Mundo Deportivo. Varela's agent was reportedly spotted at the office of Barca sporting director, Deco. Barça have been long-term admirers of the 16-year-old, who joined Zagreb from FC Porto. Varela, who has only just signed a contract until 2028, has impressed with a combination of pace, dribbling and a dangerous final ball.

- Chelsea are considering a January move for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, TEAMtalk reports. England international Wharton is being lined up for a midseason move by the Blues because of injury concerns over Romeo Lavia. After Palace resisted interest in Wharton over the summer from a number of clubs including Manchester United, they will be resistant to losing one of their key players in the January transfer window.

- Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal are among the clubs monitoring the situation of French midfielder Lucien Agoumé, currently at Sevilla, El Desmarque reports. The dynamic defensive midfielder is attracting interest after having cemented his place in the Sevilla side following a string of impressive performances at the end of last season, and again at the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign. Working hard off the ball, and contributing one goal in his first four games so far, the 23-year-old continues to be watched by scouts across Europe.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Monterrey striker Germán Berterame is attracting interest from clubs in the MLS and Saudi Pro League. The 26-year-old Argentine could be valued at around €10m. (Ekrem Konur)

- In-form defender Jan Paul van Hecke is considering swapping the south coast for the Champions League, with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur both interested in landing the 25-year-old centre-back from Brighton. (Football Insider)

- Atlético Madrid are hoping to persuade versatile 30-year-old Marcos Llorente to sign a contract extension to 2029 in an effort to fend off interest from Saudi Arabia. (Nicolò Schira)

- Andreas Christensen wants to fight for his place at Barcelona and extend his current contract, which runs out on June 30. The Dane rejected offers from England, Spain, Germany and Saudi Arabia in the summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Chelsea are keen to make a move for in-form Juventus midfielder Kenan Yildiz in January, but the Bianconeri are likely to rebuff any interest. The Blues saw a £70m bid rejected in the summer, and the 20-year-old remains a key part of Juve boss Igor Tudor's plans. (Football Insider)

- West Ham United and Everton are both contemplating reigniting their interest in Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma when the transfer window reopen in January. The 29-year-old rejected the chance to move to Turkey in the summer in the hope of staying in the Premier League, and a move from north London now appears certain. (Football Insider)

- Wolverhampton Wanderers are hoping to secure a contract extension for manager Vitor Pereira. Wolves have endured a poor start to the season, but Wolves executives want to keep 57-year-old Pereira beyond his current contract, which finishes at the end of the season. (talkSPORT)