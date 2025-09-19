Al Ahli vs Al Hilal: Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

Open Extended Reactions

The Saudi Pro League will see its first proper blockbuster fixture of the 2025-26 season on Saturday when Al Hilal take on Al Ahli in Jeddah. Both Saudi giants come into the game on the back of come-from-behind wins in the AFC Champions League Elite -- Al Ahli beat Nasaf Qurashi 4-2 after going 0-2 down in the first half while a 0-1 lead for Al Duhail in their first half was converted to a 2-1 win for Al Hilal with big money summer signings Darwin Nunez and Theo Hernandez finding the target.

Having drawn their last games in the league (Al Hilal drew Al Qadsiah 2-2, while Al Ahli and Al Ettifaq played out a goalless draw), they will be determined to not lose any more ground on the early leaders which include Al Nassr and defending champions Al Ittihad.

The away side will be boosted by Nunez's debut goal in midweek and Simone Inzaghi will be hoping to get the best out of his vast attacking talent against a side that could challenge for the titles themselves. With Riyad Mahrez and Ivan Toney providing the attacking thrust and Senegal's Edouard Mendy in goal, they'll fancy themselves at home.

Here's everything you need to about Friday's game:

How to watch:

The match will be available on ESPN Africa across Sub-Saharan Africa and FanCode in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Note: How to tune in to ESPN -- ESPN: DStv 218, StarTimes 248 and ESPN2: DStv 219, StarTimes 249

Key Details:

Date: Friday, Sept. 19 at 8.00 p.m. CAT (9:00 PM Saudi; 11:30 p.m. IST)

Venue: Al Inma Bank Stadium, Jeddah

Injury news:

Al Hilal

Joao Cancelo, D: knock, DOUBT

Suhayb Al Zaid, M: ACL, OUT, est. return Jan '26

Expected Lineups:

Al Ahli

GK: Edouard Mendy

RB: Ali Majrashi | CB: Merih Demiral | CB: Ibanez | LB: Zakaria Al Hawsawi

CM: Franck Kessie | CM: Ziyad Aljohani

RW: Riyad Mahrez | CAM: Enzo Millot | LW: Feres Al Brikan

CF: Ivan Toney

Al Hilal

GK: Yassine Bounou

RB: Joao Cancelo | CB: Hassan Tombakti | CB: Kalidou Koulibaly | LB: Theo Hernandez

CM: Ruben Neves | CM: Nasser Al Dawsari

RW: Malcom | CAM: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic | LW: Salem Al Dawsari

CF: Darwin Nunez

