Al Hilal vs Al Okhdood: Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

Al Hilal, one of the favourites for the Saudi Pro League title (and indeed the AFC Champions League Elite) are having a rocky start to the season but will look to get going when they take on bottom side Al Okhdood on Friday. Having scored seven and conceded five in their three league matches so far, they'll look to build on their goal difference and close the gap with their great rivals Al Nassr and Al Ittihad at the top (they face each other on Saturday).

Last time out, an entertaining 3-3 draw with fellow heavyweights Al Ahli was a blow for Simone Inzaghi's men because it saw them let slip a 3-0 lead in the final 13 minutes of the game. Inzaghi has a few injury concerns, but his impressive squad depth should prove too much for the visitors.

Al Okhdood, meanwhile, are searching for their first win of the season and will be fighting massive odds to get it in Riyadh: they've scored just four times in three games while conceding nine goals and are one of only two sides in the league on zero points so far. Cameroon's Christian Bassogog remains their biggest goal threat, and getting him into the game will be key for Al Okhdood.

Here's everything you need to about Thursday's game:

How to watch:

The match will be available on ESPN Africa across Sub-Saharan Africa and FanCode in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Note: How to tune in to ESPN -- ESPN: DStv 218, StarTimes 248 and ESPN2: DStv 219, StarTimes 249

Key Details:

Date: Thursday, Sept. 25 at 8.00 p.m. CAT (9:00 PM Saudi; 11:30 p.m. IST)

Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh.

Injury news:

Al Hilal

Joao Cancelo, D: knock, OUT

Salem Al Dawsari, M/F: knock, OUT

Malcom, M/F: ankle, OUT

Suhayb Al Zaid, M: ACL, OUT, est. return Jan '26

Expected Lineups:

Al Hilal

GK: Yassine Bounou

RB: Hamad Al Yami | CB: Hassan Tombakti | CB: Kalidou Koulibaly | LB: Theo Hernandez

CM: Ruben Neves | CM: Nasser Al Dawsari

RW: Marcos Leanardo | CAM: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic | LW: Mohamed Kanno

CF: Darwin Nunez

Al Okhdood

GK: Rakan Najjar

CB: Naif Asiri | CB: Koray Gunter | CB: Abdulaziz Al Hatila

RWB: Suhaib Al Hawsawi | CM: Juan Pedroza | CM: Petros | LWB: Mohanad Al Qaydhi

RW: Christian Bassagog | CF: Blaz Kramer | LW: Khaled Narey

Stats

In their last four meetings, Al Hilal have scored fourteen times without conceding a single goal.

No one in SPL has more assists than Al Hilal captain Salem Al Dawsari.

Latest news and analysis:

