Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad: Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Al Nassr visit Al Ittihad in the two giants' first true test of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season. Both teams have started the season superbly, scoring at will and being defensively solid. The only two teams unbeaten after the first three matches, Al Nassr are above Al Ittihad currently only on goal difference (+11 vs +6) and will be looking for a favourable result as they look to usurp the crown from the defending champions.

Having not yet won the league, Cristiano Ronaldo will be keen to make his mark on arguably the biggest game in the Saudi Pro League calendar this season. Jorge Jesus' team have been so dominant early on that they have conceded just one goal across three games, while also being the league's highest scorers so far. Their first game in the AFC Champions League Elite only served to emphasise this good start: they beat Istiklol 5-0.

Laurent Blanc's champions, meanwhile, started the season with plenty of attacking panache before a hamstring injury for star striker Karim Benzema saw the goals dry up -- they come into the game now on the back of two 1-0 wins (one of them in the King's Cup) and a surprise 2-1 loss to Al Wahda in the AFC Champions League Elite. Benzema remains a doubt for this game, so can they rediscover their goalscoring touch ahead of Al Nassr's visit?

Here's everything you need to know about the blockbuster clash:

How to watch:

The match will be available on ESPN Africa across Sub-Saharan Africa and FanCode in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Note: How to tune in to ESPN -- ESPN: DStv 218, StarTimes 248 and ESPN2: DStv 219, StarTimes 249

Key Details:

Date: Friday, Sept. 26 at 8.00 p.m. CAT (9:00 PM Saudi; 11:30 p.m. IST)

Venue: Al Inma Bank Stadium, Jeddah

Injury news:

Al Ittihad

Karim Benzema, F: hamstring, DOUBT

Al Nassr

Saad Al Nasser, D: knee, OUT

Nawaf Alaqidi, GK: hamstring, OUT

Expected Lineups:

Al Ittihad

GK: Predrag Rajkovic

RB: Jan-Carlo Simic | CB: Saad Al Mosa | CB: Danilo Pereira | LB: Mario Mitaj

CM: N'Golo Kanté | CM: Houssem Aouar | CM: Fabinho

RW: Moussa Diaby | CF: Saleh Al-Shehri | LW: Steven Bergwijn

Al Nassr

GK: Bento

RB: Nawaf Boushal | CB: Mohamed Simakan | CB: Inigo Martinez | LB: Aiman Yahya

DM: Angelo Gabriel | DM: Marcelo Brozovic

RW: Kingsley Coman | AM: Joao Felix | LW: Sadio Mane

CF: Cristiano Ronaldo

Stats:

New signing Joao Felix is currently leading the golden boot race with five goals.

Al Ittihad and Al Nassr FC have not drawn any of their last 7 matches against each other.

Al Nassr have scored a remarkable 21 goals in their last 5 matches. (That number is 12 for Al Ittihad).

Latest news and analysis:

Transfer rumors, news: Al Nassr eyeing move for Casemiro

Casemiro, 33, has a contract which expires in the summer, and Manchester United are keen to raise funds to bring in new players.

Cristiano Ronaldo 'hungry to be the best' - Martinez

"He lives day to day like a young player playing for the first time," Martinez said of Ronaldo ahead of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier at Hungary.

New AFC Champions League Elite season raises same question: can the Saudi Pro League giants be denied?

While a new campaign delivers the prospect of continental glory to all 24 of the tournament's hopefuls, a familiar old question can once again be asked: will anyone be able to stop another Saudi Pro League triumph?

More than Cristiano Ronaldo - Nine star African players to watch in the Saudi Pro League

However the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season (August 28 - May 21) unfolds, what is almost certain is that African players will have a major say in the destination of the title.