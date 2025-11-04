ESPN FC's Julien Laurens joins Gab Marcotti to react to Mary Earps' harsh comments about former manager Sarina Wiegman & England teammate Hannah Hampton. (2:53)

The Lionesses are set to face Spain in a rematches of two major finals, with the sides drawn together in Group 3 of League A for the 2027 World Cup qualifiers.

Spain defeated England 1-0 in the 2023 World Cup final in Australia, before the teams met again during the 2025 Nations League campaign ahead of the Euros.

On that occasion, England got their revenge, beating the world champions on penalties in Basel to claim a second consecutive trophy.

England beat Spain during last summer's Euro 2025 final Photo by Harriet Lander - The FA/The FA via Getty Images.

The group also includes Iceland and Ukraine, who were promoted after topping their group in League B. Iceland failed to progress beyond the group stage at the Euros and last faced the European champions back in 2007.

England also have history with Ukraine, having beaten them twice during qualifying for the 2015 World Cup in 2014.

Spain, the current Nations League holders, are through to the finals once more, where they'll face Germany over two legs as they bid to retain their title.

The Republic of Ireland are also in League A and will take on France, Netherlands and Poland.

Each team will play every other side both home and away, forming a six-match phase.

The Women's European Qualifiers will run from February to December 2026, determining which European nations will secure their place at the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

The four winners of each League A group will qualify automatically, while the remaining seven direct spots -- along with a berth in the inter-confederation play-offs scheduled for February 2027 -- will be decided through two rounds of play-offs in October and November/December 2026.