Explained: Will Cristiano Ronaldo be banned for two World Cup games?

Cristiano Ronaldo could be banned for the first matches of the 2026 World Cup -- but what do FIFA rules stipulate?

Ronaldo received a red card for the first time in his storied 226-cap Portugal career in a 2-0 defeat to the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.

The Al Nassr forward was penalised for violent conduct in the 61st minute after appearing to elbow Dara O'Shea for an initial yellow card. After a VAR review, referee Glenn Nyberg changed his decision to a red and Ronaldo was given his marching orders despite saying he was to be a "good boy" in Dublin during the build up to the game.

What is not to be disputed is that Ronaldo will receive a mandatory one-game ban, however after a record-breaking wait for an international red, there is now a possibility he could miss the start of what he has previously said will be his last World Cup.

"Definitely, yes, [it will be my last World Cup] because I will be 41 years old," he said.

ESPN takes a look at all the ramifications of Ronaldo's brain-fade in Dublin and just how costly it could prove to be for not only Ronaldo himself but also for Roberto Martinez's Portugal side.

Cristiano Ronaldo sarcastically puts his thumbs up towards the Republic of Ireland fans in Dublin after his red card. Tim Clayton/Getty Images

What game will Ronaldo definitely miss?

Portugal will be without their star man for their final World Cup qualifying game against Armenia on Nov. 16, a fixture in which Portugal can secure their spot at next summer's World Cup with just a point or a win.

It is as a crucial game as he could've missed as a Portugal defeat could mean they drop down to second place in the group and into the European playoffs, ask Italy how those normally go for the big nations.

What happens if Portugal enter the playoffs?

Should Portugal fail to beat Armenia without Ronaldo and one side gets a result in the Republic of Ireland vs. Hungary fixture (Ireland will need a significant win to usurp Portugal's goal difference), they will drop into the European playoffs.

If they do, their next two competitive games would be the playoff semifinal and final, two huge games which Ronaldo could theoretically miss if he is given a two-match or three-match ban.

What if Portugal qualify automatically?

A point against Armenia on Saturday would be enough to confirm Portugal's spot in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Should they finish top of their group, it would mean Portugal's next competitive games come at the showpiece event next summer, so either a two or three-game suspension would apply then, meaning Ronaldo could miss his nation's first two group games and be back for their third and final group game.

This is the most likely outcome with Portugal heavy favourites to get something out of their final qualifier against Armenia, so Ronaldo's final World Cup could be over before it ever gets going should his side already be facing elimination come their final group game.

Will Ronaldo be banned for one match, two matches, or three matches?

A red card automatically results in a one-match suspension, outside of that the power is all in the hands of FIFA's disciplinary committee.

They will decide whether Ronaldo gets a two-match, three-match ban or even, albeit a highly unlikely outcome for a violent conduct red, no additional ban at all which would mean he misses just the Armenia game.

The rule states that a ban of "at least two matches for serious foul play" can be imposed. It also states that a red for "assault, including elbowing, punching, kicking, biting, spitting or hitting an opponent" can result in a three-match ban.

When will FIFA decide the length of the ban?

There isn't a set date for the committee to make a decision but in cases past they make their ruling at the start of the following month, adding another interesting element to this story as Ronaldo could find out the length of his ban near the draw for the tournament in 2026 which is set for Dec. 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC.

Cristiano Ronaldo interacts with Republic of Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson as he walks off the field on Thursday night. Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile via Getty Images

What has Ronaldo said in regard to his final World Cup?

Ronaldo has already confirmed that the 2026 World Cup will be his last and even said he could retire in "one or two" years.

"I feel very good in this moment. I score goals, I still feel quick and sharp, I'm enjoying my game in the national team.

"Let's be honest, when I mean soon [the end of his playing career] I mean probably one, two years.

"I'm enjoying the moment. But when I mean soon, it's really soon, because I give everything for football. I'm in the game for the last 25 years, I did everything.

"I have many records. I'm really proud. So let's enjoy the moment, live the moment."