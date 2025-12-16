Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona and Spain star Aitana Bonmatí on Tuesday won her third straight FIFA The Best Women's Player of the Year award at a ceremony in Doha, Qatar.

The three-time Ballon d'Or winner suffered a broken leg two weeks ago as Spain prepared for Tuesday's UEFA Women's Nations League final second leg against Germany and underwent surgery. She is expected to miss five months.

"I'm grateful to have the award, its for all the players all the coaches and the fans, thanks very much," Bonmatí said from Spain.

Aitana Bonmatí is also a three-time Ballon d'Or winner. Maja Hitij - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

England head coach Sarina Wiegman was named The Best female coach of the year after spearheading England to their second Euros title in a row.

"This award is actually for players and staff, we've showed so much belief, conviction and togetherness that led us to our second Euros win," Wiegman said. "Moving into 2026 lets keep pushing the women's game forward together."

FIFA also named the Women's Best XI for 2025: Hannah Hampton, Lucy Bronze, Leah Williamson, Irene Paredes, Ona Batlle, Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmatí, Clàudia Pina, Mariona Caldentey, Alessia Russo, Alexia Putellas.