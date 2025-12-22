Stats: Mbappé's 59 equals Ronaldo's record, Haaland's 19, Kane hits fastest 100

Open Extended Reactions

It was another weekend of high intensity football in Europe's top leagues. Arsenal continue to lead the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Everton while Manchester City also maintained their winning run with victory over West Ham United. Liverpool secured a nervy 2-1 win over Tottenham and Aston Villa were outstanding against Manchester United to remain third on the league table.

No big surprises elsewhere as well with Barcelona and Real Madrid winning their respective matches. Bayern Munich will end their year on top of Bundesliga after yet another dominating win.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from the weekend's football matches:

10

Aston Villa have won 10 consecutive matches as a top-flight team for the first time since March 1914 (a run of 11).

2

Morgan Rogers became the first Aston Villa player to score 2+ goals in back-to-back Premier League appearances since Dion Dublin did it in November 1998 -- 3 in a row.

5

This is the fifth season Arsenal will sit top of the Premier League table on Christmas Day (also in 2002-03, 2007-08, 2022-23 & 2023-24). However, they have failed to go on and win the title in any of the previous four.

2

Wolves have the joint-fewest points ever by a side in their first 17 matches of a season in English league history (2), alongside Newport County in the fourth tier in 1970-71 and Sheffield United in the Premier League in 2020-21.

19

Erling Haaland's 19 goals are the joint-most any player has scored before Christmas in a Premier League season, level with Andy Cole in 1993-94, Kevin Phillips in 1999-00, and Luis Suárez in 2013-14.

10

Haaland has put Manchester City 1-0 ahead in 10 of their 17 Premier League games this season. No other player has scored the opener in more than five games in the competition in 2025-26.

103

After his brace in the weekend, Haaland has overtaken Cristiano Ronaldo with a total of 104 goals in the Premier League. Ronaldo scored 103 goals in 236 games while Haaland did it in 114 matches.

4

Nick Woltemade became the fourth player to score twice within the opening 20 minutes of a Premier League game against Chelsea, after Robbie Fowler for Liverpool (Nov 1994), Paul Scholes for Manchester United (Oct 1995), and Sergio Agüero for Manchester City in (Feb 2019).

19

Since the start of his first season with Sporting CP (2023-24), Viktor Gyökeres has converted all 19 penalties he has taken in league competition (17/17 in the Primeira Liga and 2/2 in the Premier League).

59

Kylian Mbappé has scored 59 goals for Real Madrid in 2025 in all competitions, equalling the highest goal tally by a Real Madrid player in a single year in history, achieved by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2013 (59).

169

Barcelona have scored 169 goals in 60 matches in 2025 across all competitions. Only four times in their history have they scored more goals in a single year, all four during the Messi era: 180 in 2015, 175 in 2012, 174 in 2016 and 170 in 2011.

500

Robert Lewandowski made his 500th appearance in Europe's top five leagues, scoring 389 goals, a record surpassed by only two players in history: Messi (496) and Ronaldo (495).

21

Lamine Yamal has scored 21 goals in 87 LaLiga appearances. Only Kylian Mbappé (23) has scored more goals before turning 19 in Europe's top five leagues in the 21st century.

9

Atlético de Madrid have scored nine goals via substitute players in LaLiga 2025/26, more than any other team in the competition this season.

100

Harry Kane has achieved 100 Bundesliga goal involvements (81 goals, 19 assists) in his 78th appearance in the competition.

Since assist data is available for the Bundesliga from 2004-05, Kane became the fastest to reach the mark in terms of games, surpassing Arjen Robben, who did it in 119 appearances.

19 and 30

Kane also leads the Bundesliga tally with 19 goals this season, equalling Erling Haaland for the most league goals this season among players in the top five European leagues.

His 30 goals this season in all competitions are the most by any player on a club from Europe's top five leagues.

15

Michel Olise has 15 goals contributions this season in Bundesliga (7 goals, 8 assists), second most in the league this season, only behind Kane (21).

6

Juventus have won six of their last seven matches in all competitions (L1), after having achieved only five victories in their first 16 competitive matches this season -- excluding the Club World Cup (D8, L3).

12

Only Scott McTominay (14) has scored more goals than Fiorentina's Rolando Mandragora among Serie A midfielders in 2025 across all competitions -- 12, tied with Hakan Çalhanoglu.

LIGUE 1

50

Paris Saint-Germain started their Coupe de France defence with a 4-0 win at fifth-tier Vendée Fontenay. This was their 50th win of the year, across all competitions, which is a new Ligue 1 record.