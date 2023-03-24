Lowe's 10 things: Evan Mobley is a budding two-way superstar, scarce space for Obi Toppin in New York and L.A. channels Manu Ginobili

This week's 10 things features rising young big men in both conferences, some fun in San Antonio, a great story in Orlando, and much more.

1. The breadth of Evan Mobley's game ... on offense!?!?

Mobley is one of the best defenders in the league already. If you don't watch the Cleveland Cavaliers, you might miss that Mobley's offense is expanding in every direction.

His counting stats being up even slightly is a win given the introduction of another high-usage guard in Donovan Mitchell. Mobley is shooting 55%, up from 50.8% last season. He leads the league in dunks and looks more decisive exploding through creases.