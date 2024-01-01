NZ Breakers continue their hot NBL form to open 2024

Open Extended Reactions

The New Zealand Breakers continue to loom large over the NBL to start 2024, making it four straight wins coming from behind to beat the Tasmania JackJumpers 98-93.

Games between the two teams haven't disappointed over the past 12 months, including their semifinal battle last season, and New Year's Day at MyState Bank Arena in Hobart was another tremendous contest.

Tasmania had a 4,340-strong crowd behind them as they tried to bounce back from the Christmas Day loss to the South East Melbourne Phoenix.

The JackJumpers raced to a 20-8 lead despite the absence of front-court pair Will Magnay and Majok Deng.

Sean Macdonald might be a development player, but he knocked down three three-pointers in the second quarter alone for Tasmania.

However, New Zealand scored the last six points of the half to tie it at 40-40.

Games between the Breakers and JackJumpers haven't disappointed over the past 12 months, including their semifinal battle last season, and New Year's Day at MyState Bank Arena in Hobart was another tremendous contest. Steve Bell/Getty Images

The JackJumpers were shooting superbly from downtown and made six long bombs in the third quarter, but New Zealand had a more well-rounded attack and put up 30 points in the period to lead 70-64.

When Macdonald landed his seventh three of the game with just over three minutes to go, the JackJumpers were again up by four, but the Breakers just wouldn't be denied.

Parker Jackson-Cartwright took charge down the stretch and, along with a strong and-one play from big man Mangok Mathiang that drew a fifth foul on Marcus Lee, New Zealand closed it out to win by five.

Monday's victory makes it four straight Breakers wins and they move into sixth spot with an 8-9 record.

Import point guard Jackson-Cartwright was outstanding with 27 points on 10-of-18 shooting, including 3-of-5 from downtown.

Anthony Lamb continued to show his quality with 18 points, while Mathiang played probably his best game in Breakers colours with 16 points and seven rebounds.

Lithuanian Next Star Mantas Rubstavicius also continued to impress with another 16 points.

Tasmania have now lost two straight but remain fourth at 10-9, with Macdonald producing the best performance of his 59-game NBL career with 23 points on 7-of-9 shooting from behind the arc.

Lee stepped up in the absence of Magnay and Deng with 14 points and 13 rebounds, with Anthony Drmic adding 13 points and Milton Doyle 12.

Jordon Crawford struggled with six points and four turnovers on 2-of-13 shooting.