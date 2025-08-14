Phillips bids farewell to basketball, sealing an iconic two-sport legacy

Open Extended Reactions

On a weekend where the league she put up in lights begins its 10th season, Erin Phillips will officially retire from the sport she dominated first.

Before Phillips was inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame for her sheer dominance of the AFLW since its 2017 inception, she had won and done it all in basketball.

A World Cup crown, two Olympics, an Olympic medal, two WNBA titles, WNBL success. But among her trailblazing code hop, she never actually retired from basketball.

Erin Phillips in action for the Dallas Wings in the WNBA. Photo by Joshua Huston/NBAE via Getty Images

Nine years since she last stepped on court, that was in 2016 with the Dallas Wings, Phillips' Last Dance has come this season with the Woodville Warriors in the NBL1's Central Conference in South Australia.

On Saturday night, the 40-year-old will play for a championship, and the Warriors first-ever title, in her final game of basketball.

"I love basketball still. I love footy and it's been a huge passion since day one, but I fell in love with basketball, had an incredible journey, it took me all around the world, given me experiences I'd never trade for anything, it's where I met my wife Tracy," she tells ESPN.

"I've always said in my sporting journey that the top of the tree is the green and gold at the Olympics and that's basketball. I never undervalue anything else I've done but it's a sport I still feel I owe plenty.

A young Erin Phillips pictured at the 2008 Olympic games. Photo by Mark Dadswell/Getty Images

"Yes, it's a small club in Adelaide but it brings me a lot of joy, I've loved it."

Among work - she missed Woodville's final training session on Thursday night as she was broadcasting the AFLW season opener in Melbourne - and family commitments, Phillips has managed 15 games averaging 8.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists in just over 27 minutes.

It's the first basketball season she's played in Australia since 2008 when, as a 23-year-old, she won the WNBL title with Adelaide Lighting.

"Once I finished footy, I always thought I'd play basketball again in some capacity whether it was social or NBL1. I always felt like I was going to play, I just didn't know when or where," Phillips explains.

Erin Phillips poses with her Premiership and Best on Ground medal's in 2019. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos

"I work with at the AFL and have known Pauly Vandenberg for a long time, he played for Woodville and has always said to come back and play for them.

"He was on me about it, so I met with the president and I said 'OK' but my only fear was how busy I am with work and four kids and what if I can't get to training. Then the other massive part was would my body hold up to play - I've had 11 knee surgeries.

"If we play on Saturday, by Monday I can barely move. I walk around like I need someone to help me. I start to feel better by Wednesday, train Thursday and play Saturday.

"My knees are very grateful this is the last game."

Her half-court buzzer beater and trademark triples have lit up social media over the last few months - so is tapping back into that elite basketball skillset like riding a bike?

"I think during finals I've turned the corner a little bit, everything depends on physically how I'm going and my body. If it's feeling good, I can contribute how I would like but obviously not completely because my mind goes quicker than my body.

"I feel like I'm in a nice spot, knocking a couple of shots down, which is fine, but mainly my biggest role is that leadership, direction and voice on court to make sure we have some balance, knowing momentum but also being someone who's really positive for their team mates and them knowing that they are supported."

The Warriors haven't contested a Grand Final since 1997 and two of SA's biggest basketball names have helped guide a young women's program back up the ladder.

Phillips reuniting with her Lightning championship coach, the legendary Vicki Daldy.

"Nothing's changed, she still gives me grief," Phillips laughs.

"Vicky has such a strong basketball IQ and she's a winner, her record is unbelievable. I feel really lucky to play one more time for her.

"I only played for her one season, in 2008, and we had a pretty successful time.

"It's so exciting to be able to bring a club from the bottom to where it is today. The flow on effect you can have from success with your senior program trickles down to the juniors. My wife is the Junior Development Officer and coaches one of our kids. I'll coach our third child Drew next year.

"It's a family affair."

Facing the Sturt Sabes at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on the last day of the season, the Warriors aren't content with just contesting.

"We're not happy to just be in the Grand Final, we want to win and even though it's some girls first-ever Grand Final it's not just 'oh we're happy to have made it'," Phillips says.

"It's scary because nobody expected us to be here, nobody picked us, there's that underdog mentality and we're playing with so much freedom and without any fear or expectation."

Unlike her former Opals teammate Lauren Jackson, who at age 43 and in the second phase of a remarkable international return, competed at a fifth Games in Paris last year, there will be no fairytale comeback for Phillips.

"I genuinely mean that's it, the boots are hanging up. I'm one and done. I retired once from AFLW and I'll retire from basketball once.

"This is it, this is the final chapter closing."