ESPN will continue to be the Home of Hoops in Australia, signing a significant multi-year extension of its media rights deal with the National Basketball League.

ESPN will be the destination for every Hungry Jack's NBL26 game, including finals, live. The renewed agreement underscores the NBL's remarkable growth and a joint commitment with The Walt Disney Company's ESPN to make the league accessible to a broad and deeply engaged audience across Australia and New Zealand.

In a groundbreaking move, fans will now be able to stream every NBL game live on Disney+ via the ESPN tile, delivering significantly expanded access to all the thrilling action.

Disney+ considerably grows the reach of the NBL, making it easier than ever for new and existing fans to watch. With Disney+ available in millions of Australian and New Zealand homes, the NBL will be exposed to a broader mainstream audience than ever before.

In addition to ESPN on Disney+, ESPN's NBL programming will continue to be included on the ESPN networks available through Foxtel, Kayo Sports, and Fetch TV in Australia, and Sky in New Zealand, with Free-to-Air games continuing on Sunday via a renewed deal with Network 10.

"We are thrilled to extend our distribution agreement with ESPN, and will continue to work closely together to ensure even more people can connect and access live NBL games," NBL Group CEO, David Stevenson said.

"We're extremely grateful to ESPN for their partnership and loyalty, which has been instrumental in us being able to achieve another record-breaking year for basketball across Australia and New Zealand," Stevenson added.."

The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand Senior Vice President and Managing Director, and Head of ESPN Asia-Pacific, Kylie Watson-Wheeler, said: "We are thrilled to continue our relationship with the NBL as principal broadcast partner. We are a longstanding supporter of the NBL, Larry and the executive team, and believe the league will continue its strong upward trajectory.

"The NBL is key to our Home for Hoops offering, with NBL26 set to be the biggest season yet. Every single game will be available live on ESPN, in addition to our unrivalled coverage of the US major leagues, ensuring that sports fans can get the best of local and world basketball, all in one place."

The NBL26 season tips off on September 18, 2025. Don't miss a single moment of the Round 1 action - watch every game live on ESPN, available on Disney+, Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch TV and Sky in New Zealand.