Perth Wildcats set to lock in final import

Josh Bannan beats the shot clock with just eight seconds to spare as the Tasmania JackJumpers seal a dramatic win over the Adelaide 36ers. (0:25)

Open Extended Reactions

Mason Jones -- a 6'4 American shooting guard -- is finalising a deal with the Perth Wildcats, sources told ESPN.

Jones is coming off a season with the Stockton Kings -- the Sacramento Kings' NBA G-League affiliate -- as a two-way player, where he averaged 23.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game, while shooting 44.7% from 3PT (on 8.4 attempts a game).

The 27-year-old led the Kings to the 2025 NBA G-League Championship, and was named the G-League Finals MVP.

Jones is coming off a season with the Stockton Kings -- the Sacramento Kings’ NBA G-League affiliate -- as a two-way player. Candice Ward/Getty Images

Jones has spent four seasons in the NBA since going undrafted in 2020, playing for the Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Sacramento Kings. Jones' most prominent stint in the NBA came during his rookie season with the Rockets, where he suited up for 26 games.

The guard out of Dallas, Texas has one year of professional experience playing outside the United States, spending a season with Darüşşafaka in Turkey.

Jones fills the final roster spot for a Wildcats team coming off an 18-11 season, which saw them bow out of title contention after falling to Melbourne United in the semifinals.

With the signing, he joins Jo Lual-Acuil Jr., Dylan Windler, Kristian Doolittle, Ben Henshall, Lat Mayen, Sunday Dech, Jesse Wagstaff, David Okwera, Elijah Pepper, Dontae Russo-Nance, and Noa Kouakou-Heugue (Next Stars) on the Wildcats' roster going into the 2025-26 NBL season.