Alanna Smith didn't get bitter, she got better.

Already an Olympian, Smith copped a double blow in 2022 when she was waived by the Indianna Fever and devastatingly the Australia Opals, for a once-in-a-generation home World Cup in Sydney.

She came back to Australia and under master coach Shannon Seebohm won an NBL1 North conference championship with Townsville.

The comeback was in motion. Next, she slogged it out and captured strong from in Europe and by 2023 was back in the W with Chicago Sky. Last year, she debuted with Minnesota Lynx and went all the way to the WNBA decider.

2024 also featured her triumphant return to the national team which culminated in starting status, an Olympic bronze medal and All-Star Five honours in Paris.

Today, Smith was named the WNBA's Defensive Player of the Year alongside Aces superstar A'ja Wilson.

The 29-year-old told ESPN that setbacks had only made her better and stronger.

"That year was a turning point in my career, I had the choice of taking one of two paths and one was being really bitter because I'd been cut from a WNBA team and didn't make my national team when I thought I deserved both of those things," she said.

"Or two, just move on and get better and I'm really glad that I had those learning opportunities and that is has built up to this point because I don't think I would have been able to grow as a person or a basketball player without all of the things that I've experienced along the way.

"I think I've done a really good job of proving myself and I've had people that have been in my corner the whole time and it's a testament to those guys who have believed in me when other people haven't."

Starting in all 42 of Minnesota's games this season, Smith was second overall in combined steals and blocks (135), ranked third in blocks per game (1.9) and total blocks (80) and tied for 10th in steals (55).

She is just the 8th WNBA player to register 80 or more blocks in a season, swatting at least three in 11 games.

"I've always had pretty good IQ but after playing professionally for a while and in different leagues against different players, I've gained experience and knowledge from all the different places that I've played, coaches I've learned from and my IQ has grown a lot," Smith explained.

"I don't do the fancy stuff but I think I'm in the right place at the right time, a lot of the time.

"I also try and work really hard."

The Lynx are through to the semifinals after edging out first-year franchise Golden State Valkyries by a point, 75-74, after trailing by 17 on Thursday.

The Lynx will play the winner of New York and Phoenix with their series going to a deciding third game in Phoenix on Saturday.

"It was a really good battle-testing moment for us and I'm really proud of the way that we pulled it together. Sometimes in games things don't go your way but we had the heart and resilience to stay as a unit, fight back and not give up," Smith said.

"I think it was a really, really good hit out for us. They [Valkyries] played a really good game of basketball and gave it their all and that's what play-offs basketball is. I thought it was an awesome play-off game.

"We've returned so many players from last year that was part of that 2024 experience and we're pretty confident we know what it takes."

Having wrapped up their series in two games, Smith believes the Lynx will have an edge over their eventual opponents.

"Those extra days of rest help. We get to prepare and focus on the next step a little bit earlier," she said.

"I think it's only good for us."

It won't be all rest for Smith who is completing her honours year in psychology, studying online via Melbourne's Monash University, and has a 12,000-word thesis on susceptibility to heath misinformation due in three weeks - smack bang in the middle of the best-of-five WNBA Finals series that will decide the championship.

"To be honest, at this point I don't know how I'm doing it - it's just happening," Smith laughed.