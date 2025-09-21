United front as Breakers battle in NBL opening round

United record their highest-ever score against the New Zealand Breakers following a 114-82 win as Jesse Edwards played a starring role. (1:44)

Melbourne have kick-started their NBL revenge mission by trouncing a passive New Zealand Breakers in a one-sided contest to complete the first round.

Dean Vickerman's men took the heat out of Sunday afternoon's contest in the first 10 minutes, jumping to a 34-12 lead before cruising to a 114-82 win at John Cain Arena.

United are thirsty for a championship after losing in five-game finals series in the last two years.

And life without Matthew Dellavedova began smoothly for United, who defied the Sydney Kings-bound guard's absence to move the ball beautifully and attack the lacklustre Breakers defence from all angles.

Victory came without sharp-shooter Chris Goulding (quad) and followed a gritty four-point defeat of Tasmania on Thursday.

Forward Jesse Edwards had 22 points, six rebounds and two blocks in just 21 minutes on nine-of-10 shooting to win player-of-the-game honours.

Australian teenager Dash Daniels, brother of NBA star Dyson and the youngest Boomer since Ben Simmons, had 14 points, five rebounds and two steals in his NBL debut.

Tanner Krebs (16 points) scored with ease off the bench while Milton Doyle had four three-pointers in his 15 points.

Breakers big Rob Baker (17 points) was effective but played only 17 minutes while fellow import Izaiah Brockington (21 points, six rebounds) kept attacking.

Highly-touted Mexican NBA draft prospect Karim Lopez (14 points, six rebounds) was also a bright spot for the visitors.

The Breakers had conceded 104 points at home in a Friday loss to Brisbane and again looked off the pace on Sunday.

Compounding problems was star point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright's struggles as he attempted to play through apparent rib soreness.

He scored just five points, adding four assists and three turnovers, in 14 minutes.

United walked their way to the bucket from the outset, while Doyle fired from long-range and Daniels showed his bounce around the rim.

When former Collingwood AFL talent Tom Wilson injected himself with five quick points the margin was 22 and the contest was dead with time still left in the first quarter.

United's win sets up a juicy derby against South East Melbourne, after the Phoenix thumped Cairns in their only first-round game, on Thursday.

The Breakers will be seeking a response against Perth on Saturday.