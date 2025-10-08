Australian point guard Taran Armstrong has agreed to a deal with Dubai Basketball in the EuroLeague, sources told ESPN.

Armstrong is coming off a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors; a stint where he largely played for the NBA team's G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

The 23-year-old joins a Dubai Basketball team that played its first game in the ABA League in 2024, and made their debut in the EuroLeague -- widely accepted as the strongest league outside the NBA -- at the end of September with an 89-76 win over Partizan.

Dubai Basketball is currently 1-1 in the EuroLeague.

With his impending signing, Armstrong will become the only Australian male in the EuroLeague this season.

Armstrong is coming off his second season with the Cairns Taipans in the NBL, averaging 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game over the 2024-25 campaign. He shot 35.1% from 3PT. The 6'5 point guard was able to leverage his impressive season in Australia into a two-way contract with the Warriors.

In 11 games in the NBA G-League in the back-end of the 2024-25 season, Armstrong averaged 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game; he would go on to play for Golden State during the 2025 NBA Summer League.

Prior to his first professional stint in the NBL, Armstrong spent two years at California Baptist University, earning WAC Freshman of the Year honours after his first season, before averaging 11.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game as a sophomore.

Armstrong -- out of Burnie, Tasmania -- has played for the Australian Boomers on multiple occasions; most recently, during the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

Dubai Basketball's roster includes former NBA players in Davis Bertans, Dwayne Bacon, and Justin Anderson, along with a host of experienced European and international talent in Klemen Prepelic, Filip Petrusev, and Dzanan Musa.