Davis scores 38 points as Kings embarrass Cats in Perth

The Sydney Kings showcase complete control over the Perth Wildcats, powered by a standout performance from Kendrick Davis. (1:44)

Kendric Davis has dropped 38 points amidst a long-range barrage to lead the Sydney Kings to a crushing 108-79 NBL win over the Perth Wildcats at RAC Arena.

The Kings led Friday night's match in Perth by just two points at halftime before Davis caught fire from three-point land.

Davis nailed four triples among a 14-point scoring blitz in the third quarter to break the spirit of the Wildcats.

Sydney continued the demolition job in the last quarter as Perth's fight evaporated in embarrassing fashion, with the 29-point margin the equal biggest loss they've suffered on their home RAC Arena court.

Davis finished with 38 points on 7-of-13 shooting from long range, falling just one point short of his career-high NBL haul.

Sydney forward Kouat Noi (23 points) nailed 6-of-8 from long range, while Xavier Cooks (17 points) also played an important cameo to the white-hot dominance of Davis.