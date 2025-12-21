Kings cool McVeigh, Taipans to continue NBL surge

Xavier Cooks drills a stunning half-court shot at the buzzer to end the half. (0:36)

Open Extended Reactions

Sydney have put the brakes on a frustrated Jack McVeigh and Cairns in a 119-77 win that continued their NBL surge.

The Kings led by five at quarter-time on Sunday before streaking clear, all 12 players scoring and none playing more than 24 minutes in a ruthless and selfless display.

Fresh off a 47-point game on Friday, McVeigh was visibly agitated as he finished with 11 points on five-of-six shooting.

Xavier Cooks' (14 points) half-court heave to end the second quarter was a dagger in the Taipans' side, while Kendric Davis (21 points, nine assists) toyed with the defence.

It was the Kings' fourth-straight win and eighth from their last 10 games to improve them to 11-7 this season.

Kouat Noi of the Kings rebounds Matt King/Getty Images

The Kings' swarming defence left the Taipans second-guessing, none more than forward Sam Waardenburg who contributed five of Cairns' 15 turnovers.

Nine Sydney players scored at least eight points, including former Taipan Shaun Bruce (10 points, four-of-four shooting) who enjoyed an extended run after a hobbled Matthew Dellavedova played just 12 minutes.

Rookie Lueth Awan rubbed salt into the wound with two triples and a runaway dunk in his six-minute cameo.

Andrew Andrews (14 points, nine assists) and bench guard Kody Stattmann (14 points) had little support as Cairns fell to 5-15 and outright last, behind Brisbane, with the loss.

Marcus Lee (four points, six rebounds) was quiet, starters Mojave King and Kyrin Galloway had one point between them in 34 minutes of court time and import forward Admiral Schofield (five points, one rebound) took three shots in his 14 minutes of action.