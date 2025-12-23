Jackies imports fire in upset of United

Tassie JackJumpers return to the winners list under the open roof in Melbourne (12:30)

American imports Tyger Campbell and Bryce Hamilton fired as Tasmania boosted their NBL postseason hopes with a thumping 92-73 upset of Melbourne United.

Campbell top-scored with 20 points and Hamilton added 18 in the JackJumpers' huge win at John Cain Arena on Tuesday night.

David Johnson scored 14 and Josh Bannan had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Will Magnay (nine points, 10 boards) also shone as the JackJumpers won a one-sided rebound count (51-31), including a 14-5 advantage in offensive boards, and dominated in the paint.

Their impressive offensive output came despite shooting of just 4-of-17 from long range, in what was their best overall performance of the season.

It was Tasmania's fourth win in their past six games, improving their record to 9-11.

"It's a work in progress and it's been quite the progress," JackJumpers coach Scott Roth said.

"Today things kind of fell into place with just the consistency of what we were doing defensively, and the ball moved well enough offensively.

"It's the combination of a lot of hard work by our guys and our staff.

"We're not always real good yet but we're trending in the right way with some positivity."

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Melbourne are trending in the opposite direction, having lost five of their past six and slipping to 14-7 as their big guns failed to fire.

Milton Doyle had 13 points on 4-of-12 shooting against his former team, while Tyson Walker (15 points), Jesse Edwards (13) and Finn Delany (11) also reached double figures.

Chris Goulding, who played despite battling illness, managed just four points on 1-of-9 shooting.

United's defence struggled without injured rock Shea Ili, who is out until at least the end of next month with his latest hamstring setback.

Campbell's nine points on 4-of-5 shooting helped Tasmania to an early eight-point advantage and a 22-19 lead at quarter-time.

It was a physical and emotional affair, with Roth and the visitors' collective bench issued technical fouls in the second period.

But Tasmania kept their noses in front and then took control with a 23-9 third quarter -- including a 15-0 run -- as Melbourne's shooting woes took a toll.

The margin blew out to as much as 20 points before three-quarter time and the relentless JackJumpers never let up.

Melbourne shot at just 36.4% from the field, compared to Tasmania's 47.8%.

United coach Dean Vickerman wasn't happy with his team's response to unfavourable refereeing decisions as the JackJumpers took 31 free-throws to 18.

"We were trying to get the same call at both ends and we just didn't feel like we were getting some of those," Vickerman said.

"Our reaction to those allowed us to wander a little bit and not be on the same page for next possessions.

"It was a constant all night for us. I just thought we were poor in that area as a team."

Tasmania are back in action at home to New Zealand on Boxing Day, while Melbourne are away to Brisbane the following night.