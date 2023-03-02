        <
          2023 NFL draft combine workouts preview: Top prospects, predictions

          12:00 PM GMT
          • Multiple Contributors

          The 2023 NFL combine is here, and player workouts begin in Indianapolis on Thursday. Hundreds of the best prospects for the NFL draft will do various drills and on-field testing, meet with teams for in-depth interviews and get pre-draft measurements.

          Defensive linemen and linebackers are up first, set to participate in the 40-yard dash, vertical leap and broad jump, among other drills. Defensive backs and special teams follow on Friday, quarterbacks and pass-catchers will be on Saturday, and offensive linemen and running backs close things out on Sunday. Thursday's and Friday's workouts will be at 3 p.m. ET, while the weekend exercises will move up to 1 p.m. ET. And ESPN's "NFL Live" will be on-site at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday and Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

          Who are the most intriguing prospects in Indy? Which quarterbacks have a chance to rise this week? And who are the candidates to run the fastest 40-yard dashes? We asked NFL draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Jordan Reid and Matt Miller to answer a few big questions to get you ready for the action.

          Which prospect is going to dominate his combine workout?