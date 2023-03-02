The 2023 NFL combine is here, and player workouts begin in Indianapolis on Thursday. Hundreds of the best prospects for the NFL draft will do various drills and on-field testing, meet with teams for in-depth interviews and get pre-draft measurements.

Defensive linemen and linebackers are up first, set to participate in the 40-yard dash, vertical leap and broad jump, among other drills. Defensive backs and special teams follow on Friday, quarterbacks and pass-catchers will be on Saturday, and offensive linemen and running backs close things out on Sunday. Thursday's and Friday's workouts will be at 3 p.m. ET, while the weekend exercises will move up to 1 p.m. ET. And ESPN's "NFL Live" will be on-site at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday and Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

Who are the most intriguing prospects in Indy? Which quarterbacks have a chance to rise this week? And who are the candidates to run the fastest 40-yard dashes? We asked NFL draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Jordan Reid and Matt Miller to answer a few big questions to get you ready for the action.

Which prospect is going to dominate his combine workout?