FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins April 24 and will be held in Green Bay, Wisc. The New England Patriots are scheduled to make nine of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 4 selection of the first round on Thursday night.

New England Patriots 2025 draft picks

Round 1: No. 4 overall

Round 2: No. 38

Round 3: No. 69

Round 3: No. 77 (from Atlanta)

Round 4: No. 106

Round 5: No. 144

Round 5: No. 171

Round 7: No. 220

Round 7: No. 238 (from Los Angeles Chargers)

Top three needs: OT, WR, DT. The Patriots were prepared to make a big offer to OT Ronnie Stanley before he returned to Baltimore on the eve of free agency. They were also pursuing Dan Moore Jr., who landed in Tennessee on a four-year, $82 million deal. So a big void remains at left tackle.

There's a similar need at wide receiver despite the recent signing of Stefon Diggs. Before getting Diggs, Chris Godwin turned down an aggressive pitch from the Patriots to stay in Tampa Bay. And although the Patriots made DT Milton Williams the highest-paid player in franchise history, they still have uncertainty next to him with Christian Barmore coming back from blood clots. -- Mike Reiss