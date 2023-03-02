New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and three other men -- including Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Chris Lammons -- pleaded not guilty to battery charges in a Las Vegas courtroom Thursday, setting the stage for a July trial.

Kamara, Lammons, Darrin Young and Percy Harris were all indicted last month on charges of conspiracy to commit battery, stemming from the alleged beating of a man outside of a Vegas nightclub in February 2022.

The judge set a trial date for July 31, which coincides with the start of training camp for many teams.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Harris is listed in court documents as Kamara's manager.

According to police, video evidence shows Kamara punching a man eight times. The alleged victim was knocked unconscious and suffered an orbital fracture to his right eye, police said. After the man fell, he was allegedly stomped on by others in Kamara's group.

The alleged victim, identified in court documents as Darnell Greene of Texas, filed a $10 million civil lawsuit in the Civil District Court of Orleans (Louisiana) against Kamara in October. In the complaint, Greene said he will need continued medical care, including surgeries, to treat injuries he said he suffered in the alleged attack.